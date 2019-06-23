Ananya Panday photos: Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is raising the glamour quotient on social media with her latest photo. In her latest photo, Ananya is looking stunning in a yellow jumpsuit. The next gen star made her debut this year with Student Of The Year 2.

The next gen star Ananya Panday made her big Bollywood debut this year and she is now leaving no stone unturned to carve a space for herself in the hearts of fans. From shining bright at red carpet and magazine covers to giving back to haters with utmost honesty and sincerity, she is proving that she is here and here to stay. To make the weekend even brighter, Ananya has shared a gorgeous photo on her official Instagram account that is making everyone go gaga over her.

Showcasing her edgy yet fun personality, Ananya can be seen posing on an orange chair in the photo. She is seen donning a sexy yellow one-shoulder jumpsuit with cheetah print heels. The 20-year-old has accessorised her look with statement jewellery. For her hair and makeup, the fashionista has gone for a middle-parted soft curly hair with sultry yet dewy makeup.

While sharing the photo with her followers, Ananya wrote in the caption, “Sit like a lady”. In no time, the photo has already garnered more than 3,86,342 likes and the comment section under the photo has been flooded with love and appreciation.

Check out some of Ananya Panday’s trending looks and photos:

Ananya Panday made her debut with Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film received an average response at the box office. After SOTY 2, Ananya will be seen in the upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

