Ananya Panday photoshoot: Bollywood’s millennial star Ananya Panday has been setting the Internet ablaze with her latest photoshoot! The actress, who made her promising debut this year with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 shared some pictures from her latest photoshoot on Instagram and they have been breaking the Internet.

In the photos, we see Ananya Panday posing in a sexy grey top and her expressions in the pictures are to die for! Ananya Panday has a massive fan base on social media and she keeps sharing her hot, sexy and sizzling photos as well as videos on social media platforms.

Ananya Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday and she made her debut this year with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 co-starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya Panday’s performance in the film got mixed reviews and the film did an average performance at the box office.

Ananya Panday is also a very fine dancer and her dance moves in the popular songs from Student Of The Year 2 were loved by fans. She will be next seen in the remake of Pati, Patni Aur Woh which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles.

Ananya Panday has emerged as one of the most promising newcomers in Bollywood this year and fans are waiting to see her performance in her upcoming movies. She already has a massive fan following across the country and has also be seen in Karan Johar’s popular celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan.

