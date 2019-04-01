One of the most-awaited debutants of the year, Ananya Panday has yet again taken the internet by a storm with her cute little prank on Tiger Shroff. Ananya Panday took to her official Instagram account to post a video of her in which she can be seen playing a prank with her co-star Tiger Shroff! The teen sensation hasn't even made her debut yet and already is amidst shooting her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Ananya Panday who is currently gearing up for her debut with Student of the Year 2 decided to prank her co-star Tiger Shroff on the account of April Fool’s Day. The Prank starts with Punit and Ananya getting into a fight where Ananya gets upset and starts crying which gets Tiger inquisitive as to what happened which got heated to this level. To act staged Tiger appreciating says, “It was one of your best shots”.

Ananya took to her social media and shared the video captioning, “So it’s clearly VERY difficult to prank my hero! @tigerjackieshroff 😜 but @punitdmalhotra and I did try (and fail miserably because I was dying to laugh throughout 🙈) #AprilFoolsDay #SOTY2 @dharmamovies”. Ananya who gets along very well with her co-stars had a gala time on the sets.

The teen sensation hasn’t even made her debut yet and already is amidst shooting her second film. Ananya Panday happens to be the youngest celebrity endorser of Lakme India. Owing to the humongous fanbase, the B-Town newbies are already creating a rage in the entertainment industry. The actress is one of the most talked about celebrity on social media and has been creating a storm with her spottings even before her Bollywood debut. Fans across quarters are extremely excited to witness the actress on the big screen.

Ananya will make her acting debut with Student of the Year 2 which is slated to hit the screens on May 10 this year. The actress will also be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in the remake of the film Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Both the actors shared a warm chemistry on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan too and made it an episode to remember. Talking about personal choices to their upcoming movie Student Of The Year, Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday hit it off! While the audience is excited to watch them together on the silver screen, this cute video will fill your appetite for now.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More