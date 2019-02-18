The recent episode of Koffee with Karan 6 has created a buzz all around the Internet. The show featured the Student of The Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday. The most entertaining part of the show was when the director of the movie Punit Malhotra revealed saying that once he saw Ananya proposing Tara and proved it through a video.

Koffe with Karan is known to be one of the coolest talk shows as every Sunday it comes out with a new gossip about celebrities. In its recent episode, the show featured The Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff. The host of the show Karan Johar asked Tiger about his rumoured relationship with Disha Patni but Tiger just answered saying that they are good friends. The most interesting part about the show was when the director of the film Punit Malhotra unveiled one of the incidents of Ananya and Tara through a small video clip. Punit said that both of the actors share a good bond and once he saw both of them under one blanket. He further added upon saying that Ananya Pandey proposed to her costar Tara and Tara accepted the proposal.

Overall, the episode was one of the most entertaining ones, exposing the hidden pranks of the celebrities. Meanwhile, ex-Student of the Year cast Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan sent a sweet video message wishing good luck to the new stars. They also praised Tiger Shroff, saying that he is an amazing actor and a superstar. To which, Tiger replied saying that the big stars are praising him more than he deserves. Tiger also revealed answering that once Hrithik said him it is good being called as a star, but it takes a lot more efforts than an actor.

