Fashionista Ananya Panday is currently sizzling the Internet with her hot photos. In a sexy black attire and dewy makeup, the hottie is winning millions of heart on the Internet. The diva is currently gearing up for her Bollywood debut Student of the Year 2 with costars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

Debutante actor Ananya Panday is currently shelling out major fashion goals in her latest photoshoot. Ananya Panday, who is just 20, is currently gearing up for the release of her debut film Student of the Year 2. The hottie knows how to carry her style which often matches up with her age. Starting from off-shoulder dresses to subtle makeup styles, the actor masters the talent of giving major fashion goals to her fans. Currently, the actor has a full packed schedule as she is busy in the promotions of her first film with costars Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

The most interesting part is her choice of clothes which well matches up with the character and her dressing style in the film. Recently, the actor’s photoshoot in black is currently doing rounds on the Internet. In the pictures, Ananya is looking alluring dressed in a black stylish dress. With a simple crop top and mini skirt, the actor is looking exquisite in this shoot. Moreover, her long tresses with dewy makeup are adding more to her beauty.

Talking about Student of the Year 2, the film is a sequel to Student of the Year which featured Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles. The sequel is helmed by Punit Malhotra and is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

Apart from Tara, Tiger and Ananya, the film also features Samir Soni, Aditya Seal, Abhishek Bajaj and Farida Jalal in supporting roles. Moreover, the sequel also features Alia Bhatt as Shanaya in a special appearance in the song The Hook Up Song. Recently, the reports reveal that the song is likely to release on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

The first song of the film The Jawaani Song is a recreation of Kishore Kumar’s song Ye Jawani Hai Deewani. To incite the audience the makers also revealed that the second song Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyaan which also created a lot of buzz on the social media.

