Ananya Panday who made her Bollywood debut with Student of The Year 2 has surely made a name for herself, with her good looks, and her hot sexy moves. Check out her photos from the Grazia magazine photoshoot here;

Ananya Panday, one the most spoken about debutants of the year truly shines in yellow on the cover of Grazia Magazine’s September issue. The actress is seen donning a yellow Panelled dress, accessorizing the look with gold plated earrings and a statement watch. The makeup has been kept minimalist with poppy turquoise green eyes. Grazia announced the cover girl on their social media sharing, School of cool: Ananya Panday, At just 20, Ananya Panday (@ananyapanday) is earning cred for her authenticity and her innate strength to carve her own career path.

With a funny and witty take on the cover, Ananya shared, king of the jungle Grazie Grazia The best student of the year Ananya Panday is juggling between heavy schedules of her next films and a number of brand endorsements and photoshoots. The recently announced film of Ananya, “Khaali Peeli” with Ishaan Khatter has generated an immense buzz amongst the fans with excitement to see young and fresh pairing on the big screen.

The stunning Ananya Panday, who has also emerged as the youth icon of the year, has also become one of the most followed young actresses on Instagram as she recently crossed a following of 4 Million. The actress who debuted with ‘Student of the year 2’ has been enjoying a massive fan following much before her entry into Bollywood, and after her debut, the following saw an even greater growth.

Check out her photos from the Grazia cover shoot here:

The debutante also has made a trend impact on her followers after she launched her initiative ‘So Positive’ which stands against social media bullying. Her initiative So Positive intends at creating a safe platform for the people who have faced online harassment and been victims of faceless bullying which has gained major appreciation nationwide.

Ananya’s next project Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar is all slated to release on December 2019 and in Khaali Peeli alongside Ishaan Khatter all set to hit the theatres on 12th June 2020.

