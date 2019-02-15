Among all the upcoming newbies of Bollywood, Ananya Pandey is one of the hottest ones. Observed as the perfect combination of cuteness and hotness, the actor slays every outfit like a pro. This time too, she left fans spellbound with her super-sexy avatar at Punit Malhotra's Valentines Party, take a look!

Ananya Panday is one of the gorgeous star kids who will debut in Bollywood this year. Even now, ahead of her debut movie, Ananya Panday has become hugely famous and fans admire her for the satorical fashion choices and beauty. This time too, Ananya Pandey turned heads with her stunning bold black look at Punit Malhotra’s Valentine’s party.

The actor was snapped entering the party and she looked damn sexy! Carrying an all-black bold look, Ananya Panday took to the internet by a storm. With the stylish cut-out black dress, Ananya made the most glamorous statement at the party. She complemented her look with a matching pair of black heels and it was totally loved by the fans.

Take a look!

Talking about her sleek makeup, the diva already has a very fresh look and doesn’t need much of it but she took on the dark kohled and nude makeup look with turned out to be amazing. Well, even all the fashion critics are impressed with Ananya’s fashion choices and yes boy! We agree. The diva is yet to show her talent of acting to the fans but she is already loved and adored for her glamorous looks.

Be it her ethnic looks or the western picks, she knows how to slay it all. Here are some photos that prove it!

Ananya Panday is soon going to step into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 starring opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She will also be seen in upcoming Bollywood remake Pati Patni Aur Woh featuring alongside Kartik Aryan and Bhumi Pednekar.

