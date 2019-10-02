Ananya Panday came up with a digital social responsibility platform So Positive in which she raised the issue of social media bullying, Swacch Social Media and how such thing needs to be stopped by raising the awareness campaign.

The post reads as Swacch Social Media which means clean social media by trolls and bullying which has lacked the confidence of actors. Ananya also talked about the issue and with this platform actors like Swara Bhaskar, Priyanka Chopra, Richa Chaddha who are always on the highli8ght of being trolled might come in front on this platform to talk about the issue.

I pledge not to abuse or use any kind of harsh language on social media that would hurt anyone else on the other side of the screen!#SwachhSocialMedia @ananyapandayy @sopositivedsr pic.twitter.com/9izhBq90U8 — @1+ik@ Self Employed🎓 Free thinker *Gemini* (@AvantikaDs) October 2, 2019

Ananya Panday is the newbie in town and has taken a step forward for an initiative, she made her debut with the film Student Of The Year 2, opposite Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff.

I pledge to be more open to helping out people through social media platforms if they are suffering from any type of bullying#SwachhSocialMedia @ananyapandayy @sopositivedsr pic.twitter.com/cw7g8ZoAWG — Alka Jaiswal NT (@AlkaJaiswal001) October 2, 2019

Ananya will be seen in her upcoming project Pati, Patni Aur Woh in which she will be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar, The film is a remake of 1978 film by the same name. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and is produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film’s entire shoot took place in the city Lucknow and is all set to release on December 6, 2019.

