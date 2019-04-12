Ananya Panday is among the most talked about celebrities in the industry who created a buzz much before her debut. Recently, the actor impressed her fans by making a stylish entry at the trailer launch event of the film. Dressed in lilac palazzo pants and green off-shoulder top, the actor killed fans with her looks.

Actor Ananya Panday, who has just made her entry in Bollywood with film Student of the Year 2, was recently spotted making a stylish entry at the trailer launch event just like she made in the recently released trailer of the film. Talking about the film, it is directed by Punit Malhotra and is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions. and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

Dressed in lilac palazzo pants and green off-shoulder top, the diva killed the Internet with her looks. With open hair and subtle makeup, the actor kept her looks classy and further added charm with her dazzling smile. She was accompanied by her costars Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff and also filmmaker Karan Johar.

Talking about her entry, the actor killed everyone with her stunning entry in the trailer of the film. Dressed in a leather jacket and stylish sunglasses, the actor impressed her fans to the fullest. Talking about work front, the actor has not even made her Bollywood debut up till now and has already begun shooting for her next film. Not only this, but the hottie is also among the youngest celebrity endorsers of Lakme India. It seems that Bollywood newbies are in full power and are leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with their hard work.

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is among the most talked about celebrities on the Internet and has been creating a buzz much-before her debut film. Her fans from all quarters of the country are really excited to witness the actor on the big screens. The film will hit the silver screens on May 10, 2019.

Talking about her future project, Ananya Panday will share the screens with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan in the remake film of Pati Patni Aur Woh.

