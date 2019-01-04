As the next gen star Ananya Panday gears up to make her Bollywood debut this year, the diva is seen taking her fashion quotient a notch above. On the occasion of New Year's, the diva was seen making a style statement in a sheer sparkly dress. Daughter of veteran actor Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Student of the year 2.

The year 2019 is going to witness a lot of interesting debuts in Bollywood and one of the top contenders among the lot is none other than Ananya Panday. As she gears to make her Bollywood debut this year with Student of the year 2, the next gen star is leaving everyone impressed with her top-notch fashion quotient. In one of the photos shared from a starry New Year’s bash, Ananya is seen making a statement in a sparkly sheer body-hugging dress.

With the stunning dress, Ananya completed her look with minimal makeup topped with a lot of highlighter and neatly parted hair. While we love Ananya’s glamorous look, one cannot help but see a glimpse of another fashionista behind her look. It was only recently that American sensation and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner was seen in a similar body-hugging sparkly dress.

Have a look at Kylie Jenner’s look:

On the professional front, Ananya will be making her Bollywood debut with the film Student of the year 2. In the film, Ananya will be seen alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on May 10, 2019.

