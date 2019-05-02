Ananya Panday Tara Sutaria magazine cover: Bollywood is all set to get two promising actors with the release of upcoming film Student of the Year 2- Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Before the film hits the silver screens, the leading ladies are taking the hotness quotient a notch above in their latest photoshoot for Hello magazine. Donning fun and vibrant outfits, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are making the cover worth a watch and it will definitely be a difficult choice to choose a winner between the duo.

In one of the photos, Ananya Panday can be seen dressed in a blue summer dress with pink knee-high boots. To accessorise the look, Ananya has opted for a miniature purse and pink earrings.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria is looking an absolute diva in a blue corset paired with blue and pink fringe skirt paired with purple stilettos and contrasting earrings. As she strikes a bold pose, Tara is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sultry expressions.

View this post on Instagram

READY FOR THE SUN! Captivating as ever, #Tara (@tarasutaria) is seen wearing a bustier by @kreshabajajofficial, skirt from @papadontpreachbyshubhika and shoes from @trufflecollectionindia . The look is taken a notch higher with earrings from @outhousejewellery, a ring from @hyperbole_accessories and @dior bag Photos: @taras84 Hair & Make-Up for Tara Sutaria: @mehakoberoi Hair for Ananya Panday: @amitthakur_hair Make-Up for Ananya Panday: @akgunmanisali Creative Director: @avantikkak Styling: @sonampoladia Assisted by: Radhika Gattani and Simran Bhargav Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities #HELLOExclusive #MayIssue #GrabYourCopyToday #OnStandsNow

A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

For another look, Ananya is seen dressed in a frilled one-shoulder blush pink top with a thigh-high printed skirt and grey stilletoes. As she poses for the camera, Ananya is seen holding a candy. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is seen amping up the hotness quotient in a sparkling blush pink dress with striped black and white heels as she flaunts her long legs.

Take a look at other photos from the same photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram

WHEN LIFE LOOKS LIKE A PARTY #Tara (@tarasutaria) rocks the top knot with her sexy expressions in a @falgunishanepeacockindia sequinned dress, while her bestie and co-star #Ananya (@ananyapanday) also looks dance floorready in a @falgunishanepeacockindia party dress along with @misho_designs rings Photos: @taras84 Hair & Make-Up for Tara Sutaria: @mehakoberoi Hair for Ananya Panday: @amitthakur_hair Make-Up for Ananya Panday: @akgunmanisali Creative Director: @avantikkak Styling: @sonampoladia Assisted by: Radhika Gattani and Simran Bhargav Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities #HELLOExclusive #MayIssue #GrabYourCopyToday #OnStandsNow

A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

View this post on Instagram

Meet the dream catchers #TaraSutaria (@tarasutaria) and #AnanyaPanday (@ananyapanday) set for stardom. Young, bold & living in the 'NOW' in our May digital cover Text: Sangeeta Wadhwani (@sindhycrawford) Photos: Taras Taraporvala (@taras84) Hair & Make-Up for Tara Sutaria: Mehak Oberoi (@mehakoberoi) Hair for Ananya Panday: Amit Thakur (@amitthakur_hair) Make-Up for Ananya Panday: Akgun Manisali (@akgunmanisali) Creative Director: Avantikka Kilachand (@avantikkak) Styling: Sonam Poladia (@sonampoladia) Assisted by: Radhika Gattani and Simran Bhargav Subscribe now by clicking on the link in the bio for more exclusive news on your favourite personalities #HELLOExclusive #MayIssue #GrabYourCopyToday #OnStandsNow

A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia) on

Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, is slated to hit the screens on May 10. Along with SOTY 2, Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria will be seen in RX 100 alongside Ahan Shetty and Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

 