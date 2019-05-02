Ananya Panday Tara Sutaria magazine cover: The next-gen stars Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are turning heads with their latest photoshoot. The duo will make their big Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Student of the Year 2 alongside Tiger Shroff. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, Student of the Year 2 will hit the screens on May 10.

In one of the photos, Ananya Panday can be seen dressed in a blue summer dress with pink knee-high boots. To accessorise the look, Ananya has opted for a miniature purse and pink earrings.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria is looking an absolute diva in a blue corset paired with blue and pink fringe skirt paired with purple stilettos and contrasting earrings. As she strikes a bold pose, Tara is making everyone go weak in the knees with her sultry expressions.

For another look, Ananya is seen dressed in a frilled one-shoulder blush pink top with a thigh-high printed skirt and grey stilletoes. As she poses for the camera, Ananya is seen holding a candy. Tara Sutaria, on the other hand, is seen amping up the hotness quotient in a sparkling blush pink dress with striped black and white heels as she flaunts her long legs.

Take a look at other photos from the same photoshoot:

Student of the Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff, is slated to hit the screens on May 10. Along with SOTY 2, Ananya Panday will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh alongside Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar and Tara Sutaria will be seen in RX 100 alongside Ahan Shetty and Marjaavaan alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh.

