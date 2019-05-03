Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff's latest picture is currently creating a buzz on social media. In the picture, both the actors are looking adorable walking hand-in-hand. Ananya is looking flamboyant dressed in a multi-colour shimmery dress, meanwhile, Tiger is looking dapper in casual attire.

Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff look cute as they walk hand in hand

Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday are currently topping the charts as the duo is leaving no stone unturned to impress fans with their adorable pictures on social media. The duo is currently busy promoting their upcoming film Student of the Year 2 with co-star Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta under the banners of Dharma Production and will be distributed by Fox Star Studios.

Recently, the Ananya shared an adorable picture with her costar Tiger Shroff which is creating a buzz on social media. Both the actors are looking cute walking hand-in-hand in the pictures. Ananya is looking alluring dressed in a multi-colour shimmery top and skirt meanwhile, like a gentlemen Tiger is looking dapper dressed in a black leather jacket with a white t-shirt.

Apart from Student of the year 2, the actor has also signed in rom-com film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. In the film, the newly-turned actor will share the screens with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who is known for films like Luka Chuppi, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and Pyaar Ka Punchnama. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz and will be produced by Bhushan Kumar. Reports reveal that the film will release on December 6, 2019.

Ananya Panday is among the fashionista’s who leaves no chance giving major fashion goals to her fans. Starting from traditional to hot modern dresses, the actor is known for her fashion statement. Talking about Tiger Shroff, the actor is counted amongst the fittest in the industry and hits the gym regularly.

Tiger Shroff last appeared in action-thriller film Baaghi 2 with Bollywood actor Disha Patani. The film not only impressed fans but also did wonders at the box office. The film was produced on the budget of Rs 59 crore and totally grossed Rs 253 crore worldwide.

