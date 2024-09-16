Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Home
Monday, September 16, 2024
Yas Island, Abu Dhabi – Ananya Panday is set to dazzle audiences at the 24th edition of the Nexa IIFA Awards, co-presented by Sobha, taking place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The actress, known for her vibrant performances and charisma, is eagerly anticipating her role in this star-studded celebration of Indian cinema.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Panday shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to be performing at the IIFA Awards this year! The energy, the celebration, and the love for Indian cinema that IIFA brings is unmatched. Having had the honor to perform before, I know how magical the iconic IIFA stage feels, and I’m excited to bring something exciting and special for the global audience.”

Panday’s performance is expected to be a highlight of the evening, showcasing her dynamic talent on a stage renowned for its grandeur and spectacular displays. She emphasized the significance of the IIFA Awards as a platform that brings together Indian cinema lovers from across the globe, making it a truly unique and memorable experience.

As the countdown to the awards ceremony begins, anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable night of celebration and entertainment at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

 

