Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has turned 22 today. On the occasion of her special day, Deepika Padukone, Ishaan Khatter, Suhana Khan and others have extended their wishes to the young actor on social media.

As actor Ananya Panday rings in her 22nd birthday on Friday, Bollywood star including Deepika Padukone, friends and co-stars from the industry, showered heart-warming wishes on the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actor to make her day special. Ananya’s co-star for Shakun Batra’s upcoming film, Padukone shared a gorgeous picture of the birthday girl on Instagram Story along with a note in which she showered love on her ‘baby girl’.

The ‘Piku’ star wrote,” My baby girl, words can’t describe the love I feel for you. And even though we’ve just met, I feel proud to see the smart, sensitive and witty girl you’ve grown into! Wishing you good health, happiness, super stardom and truckloads of biscoff my love! I love you….”

Ananya’s ‘Student of The Year 2’ co-star Tiger also penned an adorable wish for the actor on his Instagram Story. He noted, ” Eat lots of food today! Happy birthday Ananya Panday. ‘Khaali Peeli’ co-star Ishaan Khatter shared a post on Instagram that– showcased her happy feet dance– to extend birthday wishes. He noted, “Happy birthday sunshine girl –> swipe to see her happy feet dance .”

In the clip shared alongside the post, the ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’ star is seen dancing amid a football field. Suhana Khan also shared a cute video with AbRam on Instagram to wish Ananya on her special day. She also shared a throwback picture from a party where Suhana and Ananya are seen striking a posing for the lens. Alongside the picture, Suhana noted, ” Love you forever. @ananyapanday.”