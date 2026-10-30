Ananya Panday’s B’Day SPL: School Insecurities, Online Bullying And The Initiative She Started At 20 — Stories Beyond Bollywood

Ananya Panday is celebrating her 28th birthday on October 30, 2026. While the actress has made headlines for her films, fashion appearances and personal life, there are several lesser-known chapters of her journey that go beyond Bollywood. From being too shy to audition for school plays despite dreaming of becoming an actor to dealing with hurtful comments about her appearance, Ananya has spoken openly about experiences that shaped her growing years.

Interestingly, she also took a step against online harassment early in her film career. At just 20, shortly after making her Bollywood debut, she launched an initiative to raise awareness about cyberbullying. Here are three lesser-known stories from Ananya Panday’s life that offer a different perspective on the actress.

Ananya Panday Was Too Scared To Audition For School Plays Despite Wanting To Become An Actor

In a March 2026 interview with Harper’s Bazaar India, Ananya opened up about how her confidence changed during her teenage years. She recalled that she had always wanted to become an actor, but gradually became extremely shy and hesitant about putting herself forward.

The actress revealed that she would avoid auditioning for school plays because she was not confident enough. Even during dance performances at school, she would volunteer to stand in the back row rather than take the spotlight.

“I was so scared of my dream. I’ve always wanted to be an actor, and I was scared about not being good enough,” she said during the conversation.

Ananya also explained that much of this hesitation came from the fear of being judged. She would imagine people criticising her if she made a mistake during an audition or failed to perform well in front of others. Her recollection offers an interesting contrast with the public image of an actress who eventually entered the film industry with Student Of The Year 2 in 2019.

Ananya Panday Recalls Being Bullied Over Her Looks During School Days

Ananya has also spoken about the insecurities she developed because of comments about her physical appearance while growing up. In an interview with Forbes India, discussed in a January 2025 report by NDTV, the actress recalled being called names such as “hunchback”, “toothpick legs” and “chicken legs” during her school years. She also remembered being mocked for her arms and appearance.

Ananya admitted that these remarks affected how she viewed herself. Despite appearing confident and comfortable with her appearance today, she said she continues to experience body insecurities. The actress also pointed out how deeply such comments can affect someone at a young age. She recalled remembering exactly what people had said to her even years later, highlighting how words spoken during childhood can leave a lasting impression.

In an earlier conversation, she also discussed how she deals with online criticism and has become more selective about the social media content she consumes.

Why Ananya Panday Started An Anti-Cyberbullying Initiative At 20

One of the lesser-known aspects of Ananya’s early career is her initiative called So Positive, which she launched on June 30, 2019, on the occasion of World Social Media Day. The actress was only 20 at the time and had made her Bollywood debut with Student Of The Year 2 just weeks earlier. The initiative was introduced as a Digital Social Responsibility project to spread awareness about cyberbullying and help people understand how to deal with online harassment.

In an interview with The Indian Express in July 2019, Ananya spoke about why she wanted to take up the issue. She said that cyberbullying and hateful comments had become common on social media, while people often failed to take meaningful action against them. She wanted to create a space where people experiencing online harassment would know that they were not alone. In another interview with SpotboyE, she discussed plans to build a community, encourage people to share their experiences and take conversations about bullying to schools.

Ananya also spoke about her own experiences with online trolling. She recalled how she initially wanted to ignore the negativity but eventually realised that online attacks could affect the people around her as well. The initiative was therefore an early attempt by the young actor to use her public platform to address an issue she believed deserved more attention.

Ananya Panday’s Journey Beyond Her Bollywood Films

Ananya made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Punit Malhotra’s Student Of The Year 2 in 2019. Since then, she has appeared in films and projects including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Call Me Bae. However, her interviews over the years have also revealed a more personal side of her journey. Her accounts of teenage insecurities, experiences with bullying and decision to launch So Positive show that her public life has involved conversations beyond films and celebrity appearances.

As she turns 28, these stories offer a different look at Ananya Panday, one that goes beyond her screen performances and explores the experiences she has chosen to speak about publicly.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Turns Lavani Queen In Eetha Trailer; Nana Patekar Makes One Of His Final Screen Appearances