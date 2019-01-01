Ananya Panday Instagram photos: The gorgeous Ananya Panday uploaded a photo on her offcial Instagram page, in which she was seen wearing a super shimmery bodycon dress. It was a delight for all her fans on the first day of 2019 when she was seen in one frame with her friend in a sexy dress.

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday will be making her debut into Bollywood with Student of The Year 2

Just like other stars, the diva is popular for her innumerable posts on Instagram. With as many as 950k followers, she has a massive fan following on her social media platforms. The young diva is also a fashion queen, many of her posts depict her classy dress sense and surely we can’t stop stalking her.

In the below post, the young diva is seen sharing a photo with Kedarnath actress and daughter of Saif Ali Kha, Sara Ali Khan, who recently hit headlines for her two films-Kedarnath and Simmba.

