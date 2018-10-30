Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday is ringing in her 20th birthday on October 30, 2018. Ananya Panday who has a massive fan following on social media has once again made her fans' day after sharing adorable photograph on Instagram. She has shared a pre-birthday photograph as her Instagram story. In the photograph, she can be seen holding a dog named Astro in her hands. She has received this gift from her parents Chunkey Pandey and Bhawna Pandey and if we go by her happy expressions, it seems the gift is the most priceless one.

Bollywood celeb kid and Student of The Year 2 actor Ananya Panday is all set to ring in her 20th birthday. Ananya Panday’s closed friends are pouring in their wishes. But it’s her parents Chunkey Panday and Bhawna Panday ‘s birthday gift which is priceless for the newbie actor. A day before her birthday, she received a dog named Astro and its photograph with her is too cute to handle. She shared an Instagram story where she has thanked her parents for giving her a beautiful gift. In the photograph, she can be seen holding a dog holding her arms. She looks super adorable with it. This photograph is simply a pleasant sight to look at and will definitely make every dog lover’s day.

This is not the first time that she has shared her photograph on Instagram. Every now and then, she keeps her fans updated about her on social media. In the beginning of the month, she took to Instagram where she mentioned that she was extremely excited to celebrate her birthday this year. In the photograph, as usual she looks beautiful. Soon after her post, he comments section started flooded with her fans’ compliments and praises. This particular photograph received 2, 15 355 likes.

There are several other photographs which have multiple times taken the Internet by storm.

Chunkey Pandey’s daughter is all set to make her debut in Student of the Year 2 along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film is directed by Punit Malhotra and is backed by Dharma Productions.

It is the second installment of Student of the Year. The previous part stars Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan in the key roles. Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Student Of The Year’ released in the cinema halls on October 19, 2012.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More