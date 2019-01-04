The upcoming starlet Ananya Pandey is setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos. With her glammed up photos on social media, she has managed to gain popularity in the audience. Ananya Pandey is currently one of the most-awaited debutants of Bollywood and fans are eagerly waiting for her to dazzle on the screen.

The upcoming starlet Ananya Pandey is setting the internet on fire with her stunning photos. With her glammed up photos on social media, she has managed to gain popularity in the audience. Ananya Pandey is currently one of the most-awaited debutants of Bollywood and fans are eagerly waiting for her to dazzle on the screen. Well, there might be a little time in exploring her acting skills on silvers screen but the hot and happening photos of her Instagram will leave you full for now.

The diva is yet to enter the film industry but she has already started pondering the hearts of the audience with her fashionista looks. Upping her social media game once again, the starlet took to her official Instagram timeline to post a photo of her looking astonishing as ever. Flaunting her curvaceous body in the photo, Ananya Pandey can be seen posing like a pro. The glittering beauty can be seen donning a shimmery gold bodycon dress and she is slaying it like an absolute stunner! Take a look yourself!

Ananya Pandey will very soon make her debut in Bollywood with the upcoming sequel of Karan Johar’s Student of The Year where she will be seen starring opposite Tiger Shroff.

