Stealing the show again with her glamorous looks, Ananya Pandey took to her official Instagram account to post a sizzling still. Wrapped in original Sabyasachi outfit, the diva is dazzling like a queen.

The gorgeous Ananya Pandey who is currently one of the most loved and adored starlets is hogging headlines for all the good reasons. Admirers of this delicate beauty are eagerly waiting for her grand debut in Bollywood, However, there is still time left for her to impress fans with her acting on the silver screen but until then, the actor is swaying everyone with her Instagram photos.

Being an avid social media user, Ananya Pandey sways fans with her hottest photos. Enjoying a massive fan following, the diva knows how to steal a million hearts with her sexy and bold avatars. Flaunting her trendy fashion sense and glowing beautiful face, Ananya Pandey shares glimpses of her hotness every now and then with fans.

This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo dazzling in a dreamy Sabyasachi lehenga. Looking like an absolute princess, Ananya is carrying the outfit with utmost elegance and grace. The glam doll’s desi look was accessorized with golden heavy earrings and matching dupatta. The star kid is making heads turn with her stunning attire and dreamy photo. This photo probably belongs to the official photoshoot by Sabyasachi team with everything perfect.

Very soon, the hottie will be starring against Tiger Shroff for the sequel of Karan Johar’s Student of The Year. Directed by Punit Malhotra, the movie will hit the silver screen on May 10, 2019. Until then, the fans can appreciate her beauty in the stunning Instagram stills of her. Here are some of them:

