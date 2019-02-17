Ananya Pandey photos: Ananya Pandey is soon to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2, however, there is no denying to the fact that she is already a social media sensation. The diva has been making headlines with her striking looks since she was first spotted by the paparazzi. A few hours ago, photojournalist Viral Bhayani posted this picture of the beauty that has been doing rounds on several social media platforms.

Ananya Pandey is soon to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2, however, there is no denying to the fact that she is already a social media sensation. The diva has been making headlines with her striking looks since she was first spotted by the paparazzi. A few hours ago, photojournalist Viral Bhayani posted this picture of the beauty that has been doing rounds on several social media platforms. The picture first appeared on Pandey’s official Instagram handle where it has garnered over 100k likes while the comment section is flooded with compliments for the beauty.

In the pictures, Ananya is donning this glamorous blue dress that is off-shoulder and has thigh-slit. The diva has chosen to keep her tresses open as waves and those red heels are adding the oomph to her entire look. No doubt she is looking gorgeous as ever and it is hard to take your eyes and senses away from her. Ananya is soon to make her debut on Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan where she will be seen along with her Student of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria. The episode featuring them will be telecasted tonight.

Here’s take a look at Ananya Pandey’s latest post to Instagram:

It is not the first time that Ananya has posted her all glammed-up picture on the photo-sharing platform. There are a number of posts that highlight Ananya’s diva side and one has to agree that she is the coming diva of the B-town. Here is an assortment of some of her best pictures that Ananya had posted on her Instagram handle:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More