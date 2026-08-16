LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Actress Ananya Raj, known for films including 7 Hours To Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has died at 27. Her family said she passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15 after more than a year of physical and mental health struggles.

Ananya Raj (Photo:X)
Ananya Raj (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-16 17:00 IST

Actor Ananya Raj has died at the age of 27, her family has announced. In a statement shared through her official Instagram account, the family said the actor passed away in the early hours of July 15. According to the statement, Raj had been dealing with physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year. Her family said she continued to fight through the period and described her as someone with a “strong spirit”.

The family has requested privacy while mourning her death and urged fans and well-wishers to pray for her. No further details about the nature or cause of her health problems have been publicly disclosed.

You Might Be Interested In

Who was Ananya Raj?

Raj, also known as Ananya Sengupta, was a Mumbai-based actor who worked across Hindi and regional cinema. She made her film debut with 7 Hours To Go in 2016 and later appeared in The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019). Her film credits are also listed under the name Ananya Sengupta on industry databases.

She later expanded into South Indian cinema. In 2022, Raj spoke to The Times of India about making her Telugu debut with Thaggede Le, in which she starred opposite Naveen Chandra. She also discussed her work in the trilingual Madrasi Gang, where she played a young woman from Mumbai’s chawls.

From theatre and modelling to films

Raj’s journey into acting began with theatre and modelling. In a 2022 interview, she recalled joining an acting school after Class 12 and later working with a theatre group before entering the modelling circuit and auditioning for film and television projects.

She also appeared in music videos and worked across multiple languages, gradually building a career beyond Hindi cinema. Her death at 27 has left fans and colleagues mourning an actor whose career was still taking shape.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle
Tags: Ananya RajAnanya Raj death

RELATED News

Awarapan Flopped At The Box Office In 2007, So How Did Its Sequel Make Rs 55 Crore In Just Two Days?

Saif Ali Khan Turns 56: Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Forever Ride Or Die’ Birthday Wish Comes With Unseen Vacation Photos

Who Was Raja Sen? Filmmaker Who Made His National Award-Winning Debut With ‘Damu’ Dies At 71

After Dhurandhar, Ranveer Singh Begins Shooting For Pralay In Mumbai; Kalyani Priyadarshan Joins His Next Big Thriller

Why Did Akshay Kumar Quit Vimal? His 2022 Apology Resurfaces After FDA Notices To SRK, Ajay Devgn And Tiger Shroff

LATEST NEWS

Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

AUS vs BAN: Ricky Ponting Warns Australia ‘Have To Make A Change’ To XI After Shocking Loss To Bangladesh

Is Railway Station Water Safe? CAG Finds E. Coli Bacteria; 89% Of Stations Lack Basic Amenities

England Star Djed Spence Joins Inter Milan From Tottenham in £25.6m Transfer

FIH Hockey World Cup 2026: India Coach Craig Fulton Excited Ahead Of England Showdown

FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch Erling Haaland in Action? Check Date, Kick-Off Time and More

Nidarshana Gowani Leads Tiranga Rally, Celebrating the Spirit of Patriotism and Unity

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Spain Cricket Team Create History, Break Australia’s Feat To Script New T20I World Record

Miss Universe India Finalists Shreya Bediya Brings Madhya Pradesh into the Spotlight as a Strong Contender for the Crown

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle
Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle
Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle
Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

QUICK LINKS