Ananya Raj Dies At 27: 7 Hours To Go, Ghost Actor Passes Away After Year-Long Health Struggle

Actor Ananya Raj has died at the age of 27, her family has announced. In a statement shared through her official Instagram account, the family said the actor passed away in the early hours of July 15. According to the statement, Raj had been dealing with physical and mental health difficulties for more than a year. Her family said she continued to fight through the period and described her as someone with a “strong spirit”.

The family has requested privacy while mourning her death and urged fans and well-wishers to pray for her. No further details about the nature or cause of her health problems have been publicly disclosed.

Who was Ananya Raj?

Raj, also known as Ananya Sengupta, was a Mumbai-based actor who worked across Hindi and regional cinema. She made her film debut with 7 Hours To Go in 2016 and later appeared in The Final Exit (2017) and Ghost (2019). Her film credits are also listed under the name Ananya Sengupta on industry databases.

She later expanded into South Indian cinema. In 2022, Raj spoke to The Times of India about making her Telugu debut with Thaggede Le, in which she starred opposite Naveen Chandra. She also discussed her work in the trilingual Madrasi Gang, where she played a young woman from Mumbai’s chawls.

From theatre and modelling to films

Raj’s journey into acting began with theatre and modelling. In a 2022 interview, she recalled joining an acting school after Class 12 and later working with a theatre group before entering the modelling circuit and auditioning for film and television projects.

She also appeared in music videos and worked across multiple languages, gradually building a career beyond Hindi cinema. Her death at 27 has left fans and colleagues mourning an actor whose career was still taking shape.