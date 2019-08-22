Andaz Apna Apna 2: The writer Dilip Shukla of Andaz Apna Apna that was a comedy- romantic film of 1994 revealed that the actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan reunites for the sequel of the film

Andaz Apna Apna 2: The remakes and making of sequels of old films are trending nowadays in Bollywood. Several movies are in highlights once again, such as Coolie. No. 1, Love Aajkal. Andaz Apna Apna is one of these electronic films. The writer of this romantic-comedy-drama revealed that the two Bollywood stars will reunite for the sequel of this film. 1994 was not good for the film as people initially ignored the film but eventually, the word of mouth worked and people realized that it is a classic hit.

The writer said that he think multiple times before started working on the script of the remake of this film. Because people will expect different and better from the film. The writer also revealed that Khan’s will be seen in romantic scenes with young girls to enhance the fun in the film. The actresses of the 1994 Andaz Apna Apna, Karishma Kapoor and Ravina Tandon will make a special appearance in the film say reports.

In the film the cast performed phenomenally, it includes Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karishma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal. After the film Andaz Apna Apna in 1994, the actors Salman Khan and Salman Khan again seen in the film Andaz Naya Naya. The Khan’s co-working together is always interesting to here, social media is already popped up and seems excited to see the Khan’s together.

The actor Salman Khan is lined up with the projects that include Kick 2, Dabang 3 opposite to Disha Patani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Inshallah co-starring Aliya Bhatt, Wanted 2, Majdhar alongside Deepika Padukone and many more. He is also be seen hosting the most popular television reality show Bigg Boss 13.

However, Aamir Khan will be seen in Lal Singh Chadha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mogul, and SS Rajmouli’s Mahabharat. The audience is eagerly waiting to see Aamir Khan in the spiritual drama that is to direct under Tollywood director, but the film is scheduled to release in 2022.

