Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi has been admitted into Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai due to cardiac related issues. Indian news agency ANI confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle. Known as one of the most versatile directors in the Indian film industry, the filmmaker has directed films in almost all genres except Sci-fi. Films like Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Gazak Kahaani, Barsaat, Ghayal, The Legend Of Bhagat Singh, Khakee and Phata Poster Nikla Hero are some of his most prominent films.

Film Director Rajkumar Santoshi admitted to Nanavati Hospital following some cardiac related issues. #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/EYIeFBGQnR — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

Rajkumar Santoshi made his directorial debut in 1990, with the action flick Ghayal, starring Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Sheshadri in lead roles. Apart from the film being critically and commercially hit, the film also earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director, Best film, and Best screenplay. The director is currently working on his upcoming directorial ‘Battle of Saragarhi’ starring Randeep Hooda. On the work front, the director will also be collaborating with Zero’s director Aanand L Rai for an upcoming film.

Film critic Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Now this is BIG NEWS… Rajkumar Santoshi and Aanand L Rai join hands for a film project… Santoshi to direct a film for Aanand’s production outfit Colour Yellow.”Commenting on the same, the filmmaker told a leading daily, “Aanand and I and have a great connect and mutual admiration for each other’s work. I am happy to take this ambitious project forward with him.” The news especially comes as a shock during a time when the fans and film fraternity are mourning over the loss of legendary actress Sridevi.

