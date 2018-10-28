Bollywood actor Radhika Apte took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photo in a red dress. The 33-year-old lady who was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Andhadhun, in her latest post was seen simply slaying in the outfit for Vogue India.

Radhika Apte has a gorgeous treat for her huge fan following! The Sacred Games actor Radhika Apte took to her official Instagram handle to share her super hot photo for her fans. In celeb designer, Anaita Adajania’s red dress, Padman star simply slayed in the look for Vogue India. Undoubtedly, the versatile actor never misses a chance to show her credibility when it comes to work, be it Sacred Games or Padman. Recently, the 33-year-old Bollywood diva was seen essaying the role of Sophie in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Andhadhun.

As the lady is known for speaking up her viewpoints, the lady was asked about the ongoing MeToo movement. Radhika Apte was noted saying that it is a high time that people talk about harassment in public and expose the abusers. The beauty feels that society needs to find fairness and justice in how we deal with the cases. She believes that it is important that society has a constructive system. She further added that not just women but even men have been abused in all kinds so it is not just sexual harassment.

Take a look at the super hot photos of Radhika Apte:

As per reports, Radhika Apte will be seen sharing the screens with Nawazuddin Siddique once again for Raat Akeli Hai. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the love saga starring Nawazuddin and Radhika will be set in the heartland of India. The sources was quoted saying that the team will start shooting in January.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun is bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. Made under the banners of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, the black comedy crime thriller stars Tabu, Zakir Hussain, Anil Dhawan and Manav Vij apart from Ayushmann and Radhika.

