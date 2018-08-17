Andhadhun: On Friday, August 17, the makers of the upcoming film Andhadhun released the release date of the film. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu, Andhadhun will hit the screens on October 5, 2018.

After impressing the audience with his performance in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the upcoming film Andhadhun. Releasing the official motion poster of the film, Ayushmann revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 5, 2018. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Andhadhun also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu along with Ayushmann Khurana.

Speaking about the film to a leading daily, the filmmaker revealed that the film was earlier titled as Shoot The Piano Player. However, it was changed to Andhadhun as the producers did not want an English title.

On the decision to cast Ayushmann as the main lead, the filmmaker said that despite him being a musician, the actor had to train rigorously for the film. Although his knowledge of music did prove to be an advantage as they did not require a body double for the finger shots of the piano or use any kind of VFX. He further added that Andhadhun is closer to Johnny Gaddar rather than Badlapur in tone because of quirky characters and a strong plot.

Apart from Andhadhun, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Badhaai Ho along with Sanya Malhotra in the lead role while Radhika Apte recently garnered praise for her spectacular performance in Netflix series Sacred Games that also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan.

