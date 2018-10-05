Andhadhun box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back to surprise the audience with yet another unconventional film with his latest release Andhadhun. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana along with Radhika Apte and Tabu, Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist and how he finds himself in mysterious circumstances. Even before the film hit the screens, it started getting bombarded with positive reviews on social media. Looking at the buzz around Andhadhun, the film is likely to get a powerful start at the box office.
With Andhadhun, Ayushmann is collaborating with Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the first time. Speaking about Andhadhun, Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that Andhadhun’s trailer has been received well by the audience. Along with this, the early reviews have been very positive and people are calling the film a fantastic watch. Thus, if the reviews are to go by, Andhadhun will do great at the ticket counters. As the film releases today, September 5, Andhadhun will clash with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri at the box office.
Film critic Subhash K Jha says Andhadhun is one of the cleverest suspense thrillers.
#AndhaDhun is one of the cleverest suspense thrillers ..taut tense ticklish tantalizing..irresistible.'4 stars. @ayushmannk @radhika_apte #tabu— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 4, 2018
Andhadhun is one film that cannot be missed at any cost.
#Andhadhun cannot and should not be missed at any cost. Hats off to #SriramRaghavan for what may be called a genre defining film.— Prachita Pandey (@imPrachita) October 4, 2018
Ayushmann Khurrana gives the performance of his lifetime in Andhadhun, say Tweeple
#Andhadhun - What a wicked film by the master Sriram Raghavan! @ayushmannk reinvents himself and gives the performance of a lifetime. @tabuism, @radhika_apte and Anil Dhawan are stellar. Don’t miss it for anything!!— ashu (@ashutosh2369) October 5, 2018
Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun likely to be a blockbuster hit!
If there's one hindi film you MUST watch, it is #Andhadhun. By far the best film this year. Sriram Raghavan is a genius! @ayushmannk @radhika_apte @tabuism and the rest of the cast (especially the cop) are superlative. Hope this one is a massive success!— suyashtrivedi (@suyashtrivedi) October 4, 2018
Tweeple declare Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer a super hit!
#Andhadhun is possibly the best Bollywood thriller ever. An edge of the seat thriller that keeps making you smile. What a brilliant screenplay. 5/5 @ayushmannk— Joybrato Dutta (@joyoveda) October 5, 2018