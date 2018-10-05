Andhadhun box office collection Day 1 LIVE Updates: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back to surprise the audience with yet another unconventional film with his latest release Andhadhun. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana along with Radhika Apte and Tabu, Andhadhun revolves around a blind pianist and how he finds himself in mysterious circumstances. Even before the film hit the screens, it started getting bombarded with positive reviews on social media. Looking at the buzz around Andhadhun, the film is likely to get a powerful start at the box office.

With Andhadhun, Ayushmann is collaborating with Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the first time. Speaking about Andhadhun, Film critic and Trade analyst Girish Johar told Indian Express that Andhadhun’s trailer has been received well by the audience. Along with this, the early reviews have been very positive and people are calling the film a fantastic watch. Thus, if the reviews are to go by, Andhadhun will do great at the ticket counters. As the film releases today, September 5, Andhadhun will clash with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri at the box office.

Live Blog

