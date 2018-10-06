Andhadhun box office collection Day 2 LIVE Updates: Known for his unconventional film choices, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another interesting release this Friday. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu in prominent roles, Andhadhun is a suspence thriller and revolves around a blind pianist who finds himself in mysterious circumstances. Directed by Badlapur fame director Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun has been showered with positive appraises not only from the industry insiders but also film critics and audience.
As the film hit the screens on October 5, it clashed with Loveyatri starring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Backed by Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Loveyatri is a celebratory film and revolves around a love story that unfurls during the festival of Navratri. Since the two films belong to two completely different genres, it will be interesting to note which film will outshine the other at the box office and emerge as audience’s favourite.
Twitterati praises Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun.
#Andhadhun is one of the most original masterpieces to come out of indian cinema— Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) October 5, 2018
From direction to editing to performances its one of those movies that will become a cult classic in coming years@ayushmannk @radhika_apte #tabu
You guys have nailed it
And sriram sir take a bow!
Film critic and Trade analyst Sumit Kadel gives Andhadhun 4 stars.
#Andhadhun is an compelling comedy thriller blended with SPIFFING edge of the seat moments which keeps you hooked & Stunned till the end. Hero of the film is its superlative writing & direction by S.Raghvan. @ayushmannk, Tabu & Radhika performed brilliantly. Rating- ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️— Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) October 5, 2018