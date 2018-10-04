Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun is finally hitting the big screen on Friday—October 5. The much-anticipated film is expected to earn Rs 5 crore on the opening day of its release. Although the film has already received a positive response from critics and film analysts who are calling it the best film of the year, the box office collection will purely depend upon how the audience finds the film.

Andhadhun is a black comedy thriller who has been helmed by Sriram Raghavan who has previously directed critically acclaimed films like Ek Hasina Thi, Johnny Gaddaar and Badlapur. If we look at the box office track record of Ayushmann Khurrana’s previous film Bareilly Ki Barfi, it seems like Andhadhun will shine at the box office if the content is good and obviously after a strong word of mouth.

The film will not only be facing a box office clash with last week’s releases Sui Dhaaga and Pataakha but will also face a release clash with debutants Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri which is being backed by none other than Bollywood megastar Salman Khan. However, the trailer of Andhadhun looks captivating and it will be interesting to see the box office clash of these two big films releasing this week.

