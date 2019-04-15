Andhadhun China box office collection day 13: Ayushmann Khurana, Tabu and Radhika Apte in the lead has finally entered the Rs 200 crore at China box office. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the black comedy crime thriller film is made under the banners of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Matchbox Pictures. The blockbuster Hindi flick recently released in China.

Andhadhun China box office collection day 13: After topping the blockbuster list of Indian movies, Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Adhandhun is setting the ticket counters on fire. The black-comedy-crime thriller film which was released on April 3 under the title Piano Player in China, has already entered the Rs 200 crore in just 13 days of its release. Trade analyst and film critic, Taran Adarsh shared the latest digits of Andhadhun. The movie has grossed $ 30 million / ₹ 200 crore in China, wrote Taran in his tweet. The business on Saturday and Sunday of the second week of release is higher than the opening weekend. Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun collected $ 2.03 million on Friday, $ 4.45 million on Saturday, $ 3.78 million on Sunday which makes a grand total of $ 30.06 million i.e. 208.17 crore.

Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, Andhadhun starring Ayushmann Khurrana as Akash, Radhika Apte as Sophie, Tabu as Simi in the lead is bankrolled by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures. The crime thriller also stars Anil Dhawan, Zakir Hussain, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manav Vij, Chaya Kadam, Gopal K Singh, Rashmi Agdekar, Kabir Sajid, Rudrangshu Chakrabarti, Pratik Nandkumar More, Jaydutt Vyas and Girdhar Swami in the supporting role. Nobody knew that the movie produced on a budget of just Rs 32 crore would gross over Rs 287.41 crore at the box office.

#AndhaDhun crosses $ 30 million / ₹ 200 cr in #China… Biz on [second] Sat and Sun is *higher* than [first] Sat and Sun… [Week 2] Fri $ 2.03 mn, Sat $ 4.45 mn, Sun $ 3.78 mn. Total: $ 30.06 mn [₹ 208.17 cr]… Power of solid content! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 15, 2019

Sriram Raghavan was quoted saying that they had no idea that their little experiment will travel so much. The film is screening in both subtitled and dubbed versions on different screens. The whole Andhadhun team is super thrilled with the success of Andhadhun, added Andhadhun director Sriram Raghavan.

After Andhadhun, Tabu is all set to entertain us with her upcoming romantic comedy film, De De Pyaar De. Ajay Devgn starrer De De Pyaar De is helmed by Akiv Ali and bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Luv Films, T-Series. Rakul Preet Singh, Javed Jaffrey, Alok Nath, Hussain Dalal and Angela starrer De De Pyaar is scheduled to release on May 17, 2019.

Besides De De Pyaar De, she will feature in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. Ali Abbas Zafar directorial is bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikhil Namit and Salman Khan under the banners of Reel Life Productions, Salman Khan Films and T-Series.

