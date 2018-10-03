After giving a star performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another interesting film release this weekend with Andhadhun co-starring Radhika Apte and Tabu. Helmed by Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan, the film revolves around a blind pianist who lands himself in mysterious circumstances.
Before the film hits the screens on October 5, Industry insiders have started pouring in early reviews about the film and they are worth talking about. Speaking about the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote on his official Twitter profile that Andhadhun is an amazing edge of seat thriller weaved with knockout funny moments. He added that with brilliant shot and incredible editing, Andhadhun is top class on all levels.
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan stated that the film is just wow as it is funny, intriguing and thrilling. Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Lust Stories stated that the film is nuts, crazy, funny and bloody brilliant.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta stated that while watching the film there was spontaneous applause and one could not stop but say wow. He added so much fun after ages and Andhadhun is just terrific. With this, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan stated that Andhadhun is the most brilliant film. With genius storytelling, a story full of suspense and funny elements, Andhadhun is cinema at its best.
Interestingly, Andhadhun will clash with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri on October 5 at the box office. It will be interesting to watch which film out of the two will trump the other and rake in more appreciation as well as moolah!
Have a look at other reviews pouring in for the film:
