Andhadhun early reviews: Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte and Tabu-starrer Andhadhun is making all the right buzz as the film gears to hit the screens this weekend. Going by the early reviews, Bollywood has declared Andhadhun as the best film of the year. This Friday, October 5, Andhadhun will clash with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer LoveYatri.

After giving a star performance in Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another interesting film release this weekend with Andhadhun co-starring Radhika Apte and Tabu. Helmed by Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan, the film revolves around a blind pianist who lands himself in mysterious circumstances.

Before the film hits the screens on October 5, Industry insiders have started pouring in early reviews about the film and they are worth talking about. Speaking about the film, Vicky Kaushal wrote on his official Twitter profile that Andhadhun is an amazing edge of seat thriller weaved with knockout funny moments. He added that with brilliant shot and incredible editing, Andhadhun is top class on all levels.

#AndhaDhun an amazing edge of the seat thriller with its knockout funny moments. Brilliantly shot, incredible editing, super effective bgm… top class on all levels! So blown away — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 1, 2018

Brother @ayushmannk delivers his career best. What joy to watch a performance like this one! @radhika_apte KAMAAL. @manavvij Phaaji jhappiyaan twahnu… AND @tabuism Ma’m you are a Goddess, you are in a league of your own 🙏🙏🙏 #AndhaDhun — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) October 1, 2018

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor Kartik Aaryan stated that the film is just wow as it is funny, intriguing and thrilling. Actor Bhumi Pednekar, who was last seen in Lust Stories stated that the film is nuts, crazy, funny and bloody brilliant.

#Andhadhun is just Wow

Funny intriguing thrilling !!

What a film… #SriramRaghavan sir is a Genius !!@tabuism @ayushmannk @radhika_apte

Brilliance 👏🏻👏🏻

What a year this has been for films 🤟🏻🤟🏻 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 2, 2018

#andhadhun is nuts,crazy,thrilling,funny & bloody brilliant.#sriramraghavan sir you’re the coolest genius filmmaker we have. #tabu ma’am omg omg you’re so amazing,an institution 🙌🏻Mere pyaare @ayushmannk wow buddy. So happy & proud ❤️ @radhika_apte well done. Team 👏🏻👏🏻 — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) October 1, 2018

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta stated that while watching the film there was spontaneous applause and one could not stop but say wow. He added so much fun after ages and Andhadhun is just terrific. With this, Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan stated that Andhadhun is the most brilliant film. With genius storytelling, a story full of suspense and funny elements, Andhadhun is cinema at its best.

#AndhaDhun is a cracker of a film by a maestro. This is vintage #SriramRaghavan with quirky characters, unexpected humour and many twists in the tale. @tabuism is superlative. @ayushmannk this is your best work to date. #AnilDhawan is genius casting. @radhika_apte is so apt 😉 — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 1, 2018

#Andhadhun is the most brilliant film ever … its just genius storytelling … its thrilling, full of suspense and supremely funny … its cinema at its best … love love loved it … #SriramRaghavan thank you for this … @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte are all brilliant… — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) October 1, 2018

Interestingly, Andhadhun will clash with Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain-starrer Loveyatri on October 5 at the box office. It will be interesting to watch which film out of the two will trump the other and rake in more appreciation as well as moolah!

Have a look at other reviews pouring in for the film:

#Andhadhun

is a F-A-N-T-A-S-T-I-C tense taut edge of the seat thriller.. with several unpredictable twists and turns..

Brilliant performances by Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana..

excellent gripping direction by Shriram Raghavan..

In short..

SUPER DUPER HIT..

🌟🌟🌟🌟 — Amod Mehra (@MehraAmod) October 1, 2018

What a kickass film #AndhaDhun is, entertaiment in its best possible form. @ayushmannk @radhika_apte #tabu in brilliant form. What lovely direction by my favourite #SriramRaghavan and kickass editing by Pooja. Everyone MUST watch this. — Jigar Saraiya (@JIGARSARAIYA) October 1, 2018

#Andhadhun, inspired by a short film, is a supremely riveting and compelling piece of work. A delicious black comedy with a generous dose of thrills, it is yet another fine example of content-driven Bollywood's altered grammar!@ayushmannk @radhika_apte #Tabu — TANUJ GARG (@tanuj_garg) October 1, 2018

So so so happy for @ayushmannk Bhai aap ne tu matlab yeh Kya Kar Diya 🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️ superb #Andhadhun so proud of you . tripping like mad #Andhadhun — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 1, 2018

@ayushmannk is pitch perfect! Probably his best yet!!! #Tabu is absolutely fabulous @radhika_apte ❤️ @manavvij and the entire cast shine and #SriramRaghavan is just #TheMaster in complete control of his craft!!! 👏👏👏 #AndhaDhun is a must watch !!! — SAHIL SANGHA (@sahil_sangha) October 2, 2018

I ❤️ #AndhaDhun. Easily one of the best films I have seen! Deliciously wicked, super entertaining… Dark humour at its best! If you don’t watch it, it’s your loss! Well done #SriramRaghavan @ayushmannk @tabuism @radhika_apte 👏🏼

Oh the score!! — Krishna DK (@krishdk) October 2, 2018

Enough of defending my 'Industry'. Go watch #Andhadhun this Friday. This is a film that makes you want to write a film like that. Wicked, funny, cruel, twisted, smart, vicious and thoroughly entertaining. @ayushmannk #TabuJi @radhika_apte #Mohanan #Pooja say YO!!!

AND #JaiSriram — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) October 1, 2018

#AndhaDhun is awesome I was was awestruck right till the end everything about the film is just right #SriramRaghavan sir @tabuism @radhika_apte and my brother @ayushmannk take a bow ..its a master piece — Ravi Dubey (@_ravidubey) October 1, 2018

forget everything you've watched this year — Sriram Raghavan has made the best film of the year. Andhadhun is the kind of knockout thriller that'll make you palpitate. Feast for the eyes. A rush of blood to the head. — Ankur Pathak (@aktalkies) October 1, 2018

Watched #Andhadhun last night and all I can say is : BRILLIANT! @ayushmannk there ain’t anything harder than playing blind-chapeau 👍🏽 @manavvij and @radhika_apte loved every bit and for @tabuism mam I never have words anyway ♥️ #SriramRaghavan is a master! — Elnaaz Zoya Norouzi (@_iamnaaz_) October 2, 2018

