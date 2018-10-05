Andhadhun movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After delivering phenomenal performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another release and it is no short of a surprise package. Titled as Andhadhun, the film revolves around a blind pianist and how he ends up finding himself in mysterious circumstances. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actors Radhika Apte and Tabu will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film.
If the early reviews are to go by, Andhadhun is a sure shot hit film and is definitely a surprise package. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the first time. As the film hits the theatrical screens today, i.e October 5, the film will clash with Salman Khan-backed film Loveyatri that stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Since Andhadhun and Loveyatri belong to two completely different genres, it will be interesting to note which film will dominate the box office and win the hearts of the audience.
Tweeple call Andhadhun the best film of the year!
#Andhadhun is the BEST movie of this year !!!! @ayushmannk - TAKE A BOW- you were absolutely brilliant in this edge of the seat thriller!! Terrific screenplay, mean storytelling combined with vintage direction of Sriram!!! Superlative performances by @tabuism and @radhika_apte !— Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) October 3, 2018
Filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane praises Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Andhadhun.
ANDHADHUN IS INCREDIBLE!!!— Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) October 3, 2018
Film critic Subhash K Jha has given Andhadhun 4 stars. In his review, he has noted that Andhdhun is one of the cleverest suspense thrillers.
#AndhaDhun is one of the cleverest suspense thrillers ..taut tense ticklish tantalizing..irresistible.'4 stars. @ayushmannk @radhika_apte #tabu— SubhashKJha (@SubhashK_Jha) October 4, 2018
As Andhadhun hits the screens, Twitterati is all praises for the film.
Mazzzzzzzey! Kya cinematic intestinal tension waleee thrills chills walee film #andhadhun @ayushmannk 😱😰🤯😓 Godddd wtf was happening withya :,,( sooo good @tabuism craZy good ur evil side @radhika_apte such a natural beauty of an actor mad dialogues @ItsAmitTrivedi 🎹 is u?— Archana Pania (@Archanaapania) October 4, 2018