Andhadhun movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: After delivering phenomenal performances in films like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Shubh Mangal Savdhaan, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is back with another release and it is no short of a surprise package. Titled as Andhadhun, the film revolves around a blind pianist and how he ends up finding himself in mysterious circumstances. Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood actors Radhika Apte and Tabu will also be seen essaying prominent roles in the film.

If the early reviews are to go by, Andhadhun is a sure shot hit film and is definitely a surprise package. In the film, Ayushmann Khurrana has collaborated with Badlapur director Sriram Raghavan for the first time. As the film hits the theatrical screens today, i.e October 5, the film will clash with Salman Khan-backed film Loveyatri that stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain. Since Andhadhun and Loveyatri belong to two completely different genres, it will be interesting to note which film will dominate the box office and win the hearts of the audience.

Also Read: Loveyatri movie release, celebrity reactions, audience reviews LIVE Updates: Bollywood praises Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain-starrer

Live Blog

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App