Ayushmaan Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer thriller movie Andhadhun, inspired by a French short film L'Accordeur or The Piano Tuner (2010) by Olivier Treiner, is a brilliant tale of fear, deceit and crime. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion pictures. We have compiled a list of critics review to give you analysis about the movie.

Ayushmaan Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte-starrer thriller movie Andhadhun has finally released on October 5, Friday. The movie revolves around the story of a Pune-based on a blind pianist Aakash (Ayushmann Khurrana), who is a witness of a murder but he can’t report it to the police. The movie is directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Viacom 18 Motion pictures.

Several critics have given their report on the movie. In case you are planning to hit the screens to watch the movie. We have compiled a list of the critics who can give a detailed analysis of the movie

In a review for a TOI, Renuka Vyavahare has applauded the movie makers and actors’ performances especially Ayushman Khurrana. She has stated the film is an absolutely superb Sriram Raghavan’s thriller. The movie will keep you on edge of your seat till the climax of the movie. Renuka writes that the movie, which is inspired by a French short film L’Accordeur or The Piano Tuner (2010) by Olivier Treiner, is a brilliant tale of fear, deceit and crime. Not just that, a particular scene of the movie has been inspired by the classic jump scene from A ‘Scream’ (Hollywood slasher) and it is a visual treat to the viewers.

Writing about the plot of the movie, Renuka says the movie has a perfect build but in between the scenes, the pace of the movie gets slackened. Amit Trivedi’s haunting music is an apt blend to the plot of the movie. A fast-paced thriller will grip you to know more about the movie.

Renuka Vyavahare has given 3.5 stars to the movie.

On similar notes, in a review of Indian Express, Shubhra Gupta writes that Ayushmaan Khurrana has done justice to the role with his versatile acting skills.

She adds that Sriram Raghavan’s love for 70’s thriller movies is aptly picturised in the movie and it’s only him who can give a perfect thriller piece in Bollywood with a soothing pianist background score.

Shubhra has given 3.5 stars to the movie.

In a review of The Hindu, Namrata Joshi has stated that Raghavan’s film will keep you on the edge in every scene. From fast-paced plot to a soothing pianist background score, the movie has it all to give a thriller treat to the viewers. The stellar performances of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte has only added fun to a gripping plot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More