Monday, February 3, 2025
André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations

André 3000, the legendary OutKast member, announced he will not attend the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he is nominated for Album of the Year, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Instrumental Composition for his debut solo project, New Blue Sun.

André 3000 Will Skip 2025 Grammys Despite New Blue Sun Nominations


André 3000, the iconic OutKast member, announced on Instagram Saturday that he will be unable to attend the 2025 Grammy Awards ceremony. Despite being nominated for three prestigious awards, including Album of the Year for his debut solo album New Blue Sun, the 49-year-old artist shared the news with fans and followers.

In his Instagram post, André 3000, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, explained that while he won’t be present at the event in Los Angeles, some of the musicians, friends, and supporters involved with New Blue Sun will be representing the album at the ceremony. He also expressed his gratitude toward those who contributed to the album, which was recorded in Los Angeles with a spirit of creative collaboration.

Here is his Instagram post:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@andre3000)

“We hope that the rebound of Los Angeles is swift and renewing,” André 3000 wrote. “Congrats to all the musicians and collaborators being acknowledged. Keep playing.”

New Blue Sun has garnered significant attention in the music industry, earning André 3000 nominations for Best Alternative Jazz Album and Best Instrumental Composition. The album marks his first solo venture outside of OutKast, venturing into new-age jazz territory.

Grammys To Support Wildfire Relief Efforts

The 2025 Grammy Awards, airing live from the Crypto.com Arena on February 2, will not only celebrate the best in music but will also raise funds for wildfire relief efforts in Los Angeles. The Recording Academy has announced a star-studded lineup of performers, including Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and Bruno Mars.

In addition to the performances, several high-profile figures will present awards during the ceremony, including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Queen Latifah. The Grammys will be hosted for the fifth consecutive year by Trevor Noah.With Beyoncé leading the nominations with 11 nods, and several other artists, including Lamar, Charli XCX, and Billie Eilish, up for multiple awards, the event promises to be a night full of excitement and celebration.The Recording Academy has emphasized that this year’s ceremony will highlight the power of music to help rebuild and uplift communities affected by recent wildfires, underlining the unity and resilience of the music industry during challenging times.

ALSO READ: Grammy 2025: Star-Studded Night, Indian Nominees And Everything You Need To Know

Filed under

grammy awards 2025 grammys

