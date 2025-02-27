Sophie explained that some women continue to support Tate because he manipulates them by treating them well, knowing they will defend him publicly.

Influencer brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate have left Romania for the US after authorities lifted their travel ban. They face charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The conditions under which Romanian prosecutors allowed them to leave remain unclear. An official from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, speaking anonymously, stated that the decision was made at the prosecutors’ discretion.

Andrew Tate, 38, and Tristan Tate, 36, hold dual citizenship in the US and UK. Both are vocal supporters of US President Donald Trump and have millions of social media followers. Authorities arrested the brothers along with two Romanian women near Romania’s capital in late 2022.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Andrew Tate Was Once Accused Of Choking Her Girlfriend

An ex-girlfriend of Andrew Tate, referred to as “Sophie” for privacy, came forward in 2023 with fresh allegations against him. Speaking to the BBC for the radio documentary Living With Andrew Tate, she claimed that Tate would vanish in the middle of the night and once strangled her until she lost consciousness.

Sophie described Tate as a “narcissist” who lacked empathy and said he manipulated her into joining his webcam business by making her believe they were in a serious relationship.

Andrew Tate, a British-American influencer known for his controversial views, was detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape. His brother, Tristan Tate, and two female associates, Georgiana Naghel and Luana Radu, are also in custody. All four have denied the allegations.

How It Started: Sophie’s Relationship with Andrew Tate

Sophie revealed that Tate first contacted her via Facebook with an unsolicited message. Describing him as “charming” and “familiar,” she said he made her feel at ease, showing interest in her daily life and making her believe that they were in a committed relationship.

After communicating for a while, he invited her to Romania. Feeling bored with her life at the time and convinced of his affection, she agreed. However, after a few days together, Tate suddenly disappeared for several days, leaving her alone in his house.

Manipulation and Coercion into Webcam Business

Despite her discomfort, Sophie continued to see Tate and visited him in Romania multiple times. She claimed that he gradually persuaded her to join his webcam business, suggesting she could make a fortune as a sex worker.

Tate allegedly used emotional manipulation, saying things like, “If you love me, you would do it,” until she eventually agreed.

Sophie’s account aligns with the “loverboy” trafficking method that Romanian prosecutors accuse Tate of using. This technique involves convincing individuals to engage in sex work by making them believe they are in a committed relationship.

Court documents uncovered by a Reuters investigation also revealed that two women involved in the Romanian case said they were coerced into making content for OnlyFans. Tate’s female associates allegedly took half of their earnings and threatened them with violence if they refused to comply.

Escalating Violence and Abuse Allegations

Sophie claimed the relationship became more abusive over time. She recounted one incident where Tate allegedly held her against a wall and yelled at her, calling her a “whore.” During another encounter, she said he choked her so hard that she passed out.

Sophie described Tate as someone who “likes to feel totally in control” and finds it arousing to feel as though he could take someone’s life at any moment.

Sophie’s story is consistent with allegations from two women who spoke to Vice News. One accused Tate of rape, and the other claimed he choked her. These allegations led to Tate’s arrest in the UK, although he was not charged.

Why Some Women Defend Andrew Tate?

Sophie explained that some women continue to support Tate because he manipulates them by treating them well, knowing they will defend him publicly. She added that certain women are “so infatuated and brainwashed” that they refuse to speak negatively about him.

Now in her 30s, Sophie eventually ended the relationship and returned to the UK, predicting that Tate’s empire would “come falling down eventually.” She expressed relief at escaping the toxic situation, recalling how overwhelmed and emotionally drained she felt at the time.

Tate’s legal team did not respond to requests for comment from the BBC or Insider. A judge has ruled that Tate must remain in custody until the end of February as investigations continue.

ALSO READ: Is Johnny Depp Finally Returning For New Pirates of the Caribbean Movie? Captain Barbossa Has A New Update