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Home > Entertainment News > Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works

Aneet Padda’s upcoming film Shakti Shalini is reportedly moving out of its Christmas 2026 release window, avoiding a potential box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King
Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 16:17 IST

Aneet Padda’s upcoming film Shakti Shalini is reportedly moving out of its Christmas 2026 release window, avoiding a potential box-office clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s King. According to a report by Mid-Day published on October 8, the makers of the Maddock Films horror comedy are planning to release the film in the first quarter of 2027, with March emerging as a possible option. However, the final release date has not been officially announced.

Why Is Shakti Shalini Reportedly Being Postponed?

Shakti Shalini was initially announced for a Christmas 2026 release, with December 24 being the scheduled date. However, reports of a possible postponement had been circulating for weeks as the makers considered avoiding a direct clash with King, which is also scheduled for a Christmas release.

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According to Mid-Day, the makers want to give Aneet Padda’s second theatrical release after Saiyaara a solo run at the box office. A source cited by the publication said the film introduces a new character into the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe and is being positioned as a significant release for the production house.

March 2027 is reportedly being considered because several major films are expected to arrive in theatres in January and February. The makers are yet to lock a new date.

What Did Vishal Jethwa Say About The Release Date?

Earlier, Shakti Shalini co-star Vishal Jethwa had reacted to the postponement rumours without confirming whether the film’s release date would change. Speaking to The Free Press Journal at FICCI FRAMES 2026, the actor said, “Maine bhi sune hain rumours,” acknowledging that he had heard the speculation.

At the time of his comments, the film remained officially scheduled for December 24, 2026. Subsequent reports published in October have indicated that the makers are looking at an early 2027 release instead.

What Is Shakti Shalini About? Cast And Other Details

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Shakti Shalini is part of the production house’s Horror Comedy Universe, which includes films such as Stree, Bhediya and Munjya.

The film stars Aneet Padda in the titular role, alongside Vishal Jethwa and the late Nana Patekar. It is expected to introduce a new character and expand the supernatural world of the franchise.

The film is also significant because it will reportedly feature Nana Patekar’s final on-screen performance. Director Aditya Sarpotdar has said the veteran actor completed his portions in May 2026.

As of October 17, reports indicate that Shakti Shalini is being moved to 2027 to avoid competing directly with King. An official announcement confirming the revised release date is still awaited.

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Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works
Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works
Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works
Aneet Padda’s Shakti Shalini Likely To Make Way For Shah Rukh Khan’s King, March 2027 Release In The Works
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