After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana makes his action debut in his second collaboration with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha. Following in the footsteps of the critically successful Article 15, the film explores, "What makes one Indian?"

Anek, the next film starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has received its first trailer. The film will be released in theatres on May 27, after being moved back a week to avoid competing with Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Anubhav Sinha’s Anek is a political action thriller. The director initially worked with Ayushmann on the drama-thriller Article 15. The film received critical acclaim and was a commercial success, but it came in at the lower half of Ayushmann’s commercial range. The actor has appeared in several films that have grossed more than Rs 100 crores. Anek’s trailer, which focuses on North East India, poses an important question: what defines an Indian?

Ayushmann plays Joshua, an agent dispatched on a mission in the country’s north east, in Anek. His mission: to eliminate the threat posed by separatists. According to Joshua in the teaser, one group in particular is drawing special attention to itself. Johnson, the organization’s powerful leader, leads the group. As a result, he hires a woman to infiltrate the gang and acquire intelligence.

The film also appears to be accidentally entering the ongoing ‘Hindi is a national language’ controversy sparked recently by Ajay Devgn. Ayushmann confronts a man from Telangana about why he thinks of him as North Indian in a sequence that would remind viewers of a similar scenario from Article 15. When the man says it’s probably because his Hindi is pure, Joshua responds, “So Hindi decides who is from the North and who is from the South?” “When the man says no, Joshua responds, “So it’s not about Hindi, either!” ”

Anek also stars Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, both regular Anubhav Sinha collaborators. Ayushmann will next be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G and Anirudh Iyer’s An Action Hero. He was most recently seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.