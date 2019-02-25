Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor will soon hit the screens with her upcoming movie Kargil Girl, which is based on the story of a brave pilot Gunjan Saxena, who took a fighter plane to the war zone of Kargil in 1999. Reports also say that Angad Bedi will play the role of Gunjan's brother Anshuman Saxena, who is also an army officer.

Starlet Janhvi Kapoor leaves no stone unturned to astonish her fans with her breathtaking looks. The hardworking actor conquered the heart of her fans with her debut Dhadhak opposite Ishaan Khatter and both of them together impressed fans with their phenomenal performances in the film. The Internet sensation is also known for setting new trends of fashion in the industry with her stylish attires at the red carpet and leaves no chance of sparkling her hotness. The actor is all set to appear in a biopic film Kargil Girl which is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena. Earlier, there were reports that the actor will first appear in the movie Takht but later it was discovered to be Kargil Girl. Janhvi will play the role of Gunjan, who was the first female combat aviator who was sent to Kargil war in the year 1999.

According to the reports, Bollywood actor Angad Bedi will also appear in the film in the role of Anshuman Saxena, who is the brother of Janhvi. Reports also revealed that both of them are in Lucknow and were recently spotted in Nirala Naga, dancing on the song Ram Lakhan. In the movie, Angad will portray the role of an Army Officer just like the way Gunjan’s brother was. The reports added upon saying that Pankaj Tripathi is finalised to play the role of Gunjan’s father in the movie. Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan was set to act opposite Janhvi Kapoor, but this is not yet confirmed. The story is based on the story of Gunjan who flew a plane in the zone of Kargil zone in 1999 and for her bravery, the women also got a medal.

