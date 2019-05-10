Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia first wedding anniversary: Bollywood duo Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia are celebrating their first wedding anniversary in Mauritius. The duo is among the most adorable couples of the industry and leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans.

Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia first wedding anniversary: Bollywood duo Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, who got married last year, will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary today. The duo is known for surprising fans as they first did this on their wedding and then the pregnancy announcement. Rather it’s walking with each other at the Lakme Fashion Week to supporting each other in every thick and thin, the couple leaves no chance of giving major couple goals to their fans. Currently, the two are celebrating their first wedding anniversary with each other in Mauritius and looks very happy to celebrate their one year of togetherness.

In an interview, Angad Bedi revealed about his relationship with Neha. He revealed that even after their wedding both of them are still friends, lovers and also have a beautiful family. He further said that without Neha, it was impossible for him to settle down. He feels very grateful to have a partner like Neha.

He further added upon saying that he still sometimes feels Neha be like his girlfriend. Their relationship is based on honesty and friendship and are true mirrors for each other and this is the main element which has helped them grow in their relationship. Neha Dhupia was pregnant when she tied knots with Angad Bedo on May 10, 2018. Just after 6 months of their marriage, she gave birth to daughter Mehr.

Talking about their relationship, Angad Bedi first saw Neha at a gym, when she was just 20 and preparing herself for Miss India contest. Both of them then met each other at a mutual friend’s party, Neha revealed that it was the first time when she saw a man beyond his jokes. Slowly and gradually they became friends and there was no sought of an attempt to impress each other. After much time, Angad asked for Neha’s hand in front of her parents and at that time Neha was dating someone else. All the things became clear when Karan Johar clarified everything in a party.

Have a look at their adorable pictures:

