Kargil Girl: After impressing the fans with her film Dhadak with Ishaan Khattar, Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her next project Kargil Girl. It is a biopic based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, who is the first women IAF pilot, who flew into the battle zone during the Kargil War. It is among the highly anticipated films which is directed by Sharan Sharma and will be bankrolled by Fox Star Studios and Karan Johar.

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the film also features Angad Bedi, Rajat Barmecha, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi in supporting roles. In the film, Angad Bedi will play the role of Janhvi Kapoor’s elder brother. The team has recently wrapped up the Georgia schedule and will soon start with another schedule. Recently, Angad Bedi opened up about his costar Janhvi Kapoor and revealed that she is extremely talented and hardworking. Further, he also said that Janhvi is very loving and caring and she knows how to manage her professional and personal relationships.

He added saying that Janhvi has an urge to prove herself well on-screens and a hunger to learn more and try different ideas. In the film, Janhvi will play the main role of Gunjan Saxena. To portray her character perfectly she has also gone through various training sessions and she has also learned to fly jets. Reports reveal that to get into the skin of the role, she has also put on weight to look exactly like an IAF pilot.

After finishing up the schedule of Kargil Girl, the actor will also be shooting for horror comedy film Rooh Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. It is among the highly anticipated films as Rajkummar Rao will be featuring in his second horror-comedy after Stree and will share the screens for the first time with Janhvi Kapoor.

