Actor Angad Bedi has finally revealed the reason behind his hush-hush marriage with Neha Dhupia in may this year. Several secrets came out when Neha Dhupia invited him on her radio show No Filter Neha. As the name suggests there were no filters, the host made her guest spill all the dirty secrets from sudden marriage to how many girls he has been with. The No filter Neha episode was very exciting as the fans got to know the secrets of their relationship. When asked about how many girls he has been with, Soorma actor didn’t shy away from the question and said Not many but around 75 women. He even shared about one, that once he was around the age 18 or 19 when he was in a relationship with a lady who was ten years elder than him! 

In an interview, Angad confirmed that it was Neha’s pregnancy that led the couple to finally tie the knot after several years of relationship. Reportedly it is also said that Neha’s parents always wanted her to marry Angad but it was Neha who couldn’t make up her mind for marriage. Neha Dhupia is currently expecting her first child with Angad Bedi this December. Recently only the duo posted a series of pictures on their official Instagram handle, where the mom-to-be is flaunting her baby bump whereas the soon- to- be dad is all smiles. Check out the pictures here:

The soorma actor, later on, shared as to how difficult it was to speak to their respective families for their sudden wedding. During the show, Neha popped up the question that was it difficult to convince your parents for the wedding? check out their answer here:

Ever since @angadbedi and I have started this journey of parenthood, everyday has been a discovery for us. We realise we too are growing up with our child each passing day. And more importantly how we are becoming more and more responsible and caring in every small way. Our lives revolve around our unborn child and it is such a beautiful feeling. As expecting parents we want to be prepared to give the best of everything to our child. And thanks to @tatacliq we found the cutest of kids essentials and clothing to just prepare us a little more for this wonderful journey of ours… Visit TataCLiQ.com and pick your #TenOnTenGift for your loved ones as the #TenOnTenSale is on today, October 10! Also comment with the name of the product you'd want to gift and tell me how you will make it thoughtful for them.

