One of the most adored couples of Bollywood Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia got married in may this year. Neha Dhupia is currently expecting her first child with Angad Bedi this December. Recently only the duo posted a series of pictures on their official Instagram handle. Photos inside

Actor Angad Bedi has finally revealed the reason behind his hush-hush marriage with Neha Dhupia in may this year. Several secrets came out when Neha Dhupia invited him on her radio show No Filter Neha. As the name suggests there were no filters, the host made her guest spill all the dirty secrets from sudden marriage to how many girls he has been with. The No filter Neha episode was very exciting as the fans got to know the secrets of their relationship. When asked about how many girls he has been with, Soorma actor didn’t shy away from the question and said Not many but around 75 women. He even shared about one, that once he was around the age 18 or 19 when he was in a relationship with a lady who was ten years elder than him!

In an interview, Angad confirmed that it was Neha’s pregnancy that led the couple to finally tie the knot after several years of relationship. Reportedly it is also said that Neha’s parents always wanted her to marry Angad but it was Neha who couldn’t make up her mind for marriage. Neha Dhupia is currently expecting her first child with Angad Bedi this December. Recently only the duo posted a series of pictures on their official Instagram handle, where the mom-to-be is flaunting her baby bump whereas the soon- to- be dad is all smiles. Check out the pictures here:

The soorma actor, later on, shared as to how difficult it was to speak to their respective families for their sudden wedding. During the show, Neha popped up the question that was it difficult to convince your parents for the wedding? check out their answer here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More