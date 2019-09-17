After tying the knot secretly with Neha Dhupia last year, Angad Bedi finally opens up about his ex-relationship with dancer Nora Fatehi. Talks about how she deserves better and that she is a lovely girl. For more juicy details scroll on!

Angad Bedi talks about ex Nora Fatehi, says the partner she deserves will soon come her way

From secretly getting married to Neha Dhupia to breaking ties with ex-girlfriend Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi who will be next seen in Zoya Factor with Sonam Kapoor, Dulqueer Salmaan opened up about his relationship and Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy in this interview. Talking about his ex-relationship first, when questioned about Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi said he believes in the dignity and that by luck some relationships work out some don’t. Calling ex-girlfriend lovely, and wishing her best, Angad Bedi implied that she deserves better.

He said that I believe the partner she deserves will soon come her way and everything has perfect timing, there will be perfect timing for her relationship as well. Currently, it is time for her career and stardom. For me (Angad Bedi) universe wanted me to change and it happened, right now it is time for her stardom and there will be plenty of time for the family later on. You can’t challenge it, you just have to accept it. Furthermore, he said that there is dignity in silence and I respect it.

However, Nora Fatehi has denied relationship rumors with Angad Bedi and even said she has never even met him. Apart from Nora Fatehi, he also talked about Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy rumors and why did they get married secretly. Angad said that they wanted an intimate ceremony and didn’t want their wedding to create ruckus and issues for others.

Check out some of the photos of Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi here:

However, Angad Bedi made sure he gave one hell of a baby shower for their daughter Mehr. On the work front, Angad Bedi will be next seen in Sonam Kapoor, Dulqeer Salmaan starrer superstition cricket drama movie The Zoya Factor, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena biopic and The Kargil Girl. He was last seen in Soorma as Bikramjeet Singh in 2018. Check out some of the videos from his previous movies here:

