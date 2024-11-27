Angelina Jolie FINALLY Manages To Score A Win In The On-Going Legal Battle Against Brad Pitt- Here’s What Happened

The long-standing legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval, continues to escalate. Last week, Pitt secured a legal win when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled the case would proceed to trial. However, on November 25, a new ruling turned the tide in Jolie’s favor, placing fresh […]

The long-standing legal dispute between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie over their French winery, Château Miraval, continues to escalate. Last week, Pitt secured a legal win when a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled the case would proceed to trial.

However, on November 25, a new ruling turned the tide in Jolie’s favor, placing fresh scrutiny on allegations of domestic violence against Pitt.

Judge Orders Brad Pitt to Release Key Documents

Judge Lia Martin has ordered Brad Pitt to produce documents and communications that reportedly pertain to accusations of domestic violence against Jolie and their children.

Jolie’s lawyer, Paul Murphy, expressed relief at the ruling, stating that the evidence Pitt has allegedly concealed for years—including details of abuse, deception, and a potential cover-up—will now be central to the trial.

The contested documents allegedly include details of a nondisclosure agreement that Pitt purportedly pressured Jolie into signing. The agreement, according to Jolie’s team, was intended to prevent her from discussing the alleged abuse in exchange for selling her share of the winery to Pitt.

Background: Domestic Violence Allegations Resurface

Although Jolie dropped her lawsuit against the Department of Justice and the FBI over the release of documents related to the 2016 plane incident, her lawyer emphasized that the alleged abuse remains relevant to the ongoing legal battle. Murphy reiterated that Pitt’s actions “harmed Angelina and their children” and remain central to her case regarding the winery.

Angelina Jolie’s Intentions in the Legal Dispute

Jolie’s legal team has maintained that the actress never intended to engage in such a contentious battle. According to Murphy, Jolie initially attempted to sell her share of the winery to Pitt, but the situation devolved into a legal war. Despite this, Jolie is prepared to defend herself and provide evidence to counter Pitt’s claims.

Murphy also called on Pitt to prioritize family healing, stating, “Mr. Pitt should focus on healing their family, not pursuing lawsuits.”

Brad Pitt’s Allegations Regarding the Winery

The legal feud began when Pitt accused Jolie of illegally selling her shares of Château Miraval without his consent. Since early 2022, the two have been locked in a bitter legal dispute over ownership and control of the winery, which Pitt has reportedly managed throughout their partnership.

A source close to Brad Pitt downplayed the significance of the latest ruling, calling it “mostly irrelevant.” The source claimed that Pitt has already provided extensive documentation related to the case.

What Lies Ahead?

As the case heads to trial, the former couple remains deeply divided over the winery dispute. Jolie’s team is prepared to present evidence to counter Pitt’s claims, while Pitt’s camp continues to maintain that the new developments will not impact the outcome.

The ongoing legal battle underscores the fractured relationship between the two actors, who share six children, and highlights the complexities of resolving high-profile disputes involving personal and professional stakes.

