Friday, August 30, 2024

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as ‘Maria’ Gets 8-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival | Watch

Pablo Larrain's biographical drama 'Maria', starring Angelina Jolie, took the Venice Film Festival by storm with its world premiere. This made the actor emotional.

Angelina Jolie Gets Emotional as ‘Maria’ Gets 8-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival | Watch

Pablo Larrain’s biographical drama ‘Maria’, starring Angelina Jolie, took the Venice Film Festival by storm with its world premiere, garnering a remarkable 8-minute standing ovation. Several videos from the event went viral on social media.

Angelina turned heads with her appearance at the event on Thursday (August 29) night. She wore a custom-made beige gown with a fur stole wrapped around.

At the event, Larrain and Jolie were in attendance alongside cast members Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher.

After the screening, the crowd inside the Sala Grande was emotional and was even chanting Jolie’s name. Jolie was taken by the response of the crown and was seen wiping away tears and at times turning her face away from the cheering as she was overcome by emotion. After Angelina got emotional, she was comforted by her Maria co-star Pierfrancesco Favino. Film’s director Pablo Larrain walked down from the gallery to wave at the audience.

MUST READ | Docuseries On Former WWE Boss Vince McMahon To Release On Netflix On This Date

The film is based on true events and tells the story of Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest opera singers. The film explores her tumultuous and tragic life, reimagined during her final days in Paris in the 1970s.

This is the third portrait of a famous woman as seen through Larrain’s lens, following 2016’s ‘Jackie’ and 2021’s ‘Spencer’, both of which also premiered in Venice.

At a press conference earlier in the day on Thursday, Jolie spoke about preparing to play the famous soprano Callas, which marked her first time singing in a role, as reported by Variety.

On learning to sing opera, she said, “Everybody here knows, I was terribly nervous. I spent almost seven months training because when you work with Pablo you can’t do anything by half. He demands, in the most wonderful way, that you really do the work and you really learn and train.

ALSO READ | ‘Reach For The Stars’: Farhan Akhtar Hits The Right Notes With Lively New Song

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:

angelina jolie maria movie maria netflix venice film festival
addBlock

Recent Post

End Of Vistara? Plan To Merge With Air India, To Be Finalized On November 12

End Of Vistara? Plan To Merge With Air India, To Be Finalized On November 12

Will Smith Follows Diljit Dosanjh On Instagram

Will Smith Follows Diljit Dosanjh On Instagram

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Humble Beginnings: From Dishwasher to Tech Billionaire

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s Humble Beginnings: From Dishwasher to Tech Billionaire

Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Urges Court To Not Consider Her 7 Attempts Of Civil Services

Former IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar Urges Court To Not Consider Her 7 Attempts Of Civil...

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP, Vows To Fight For Tribal Welfare And Jharkhand’s Development

Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Join BJP, Vows To Fight For Tribal Welfare And...

Trump Promises Free IVF For Women, Defends Himself Over Abortion Rights

Trump Promises Free IVF For Women, Defends Himself Over Abortion Rights

Supreme Court To Host National Conference Of District Judiciary On August 31

Supreme Court To Host National Conference Of District Judiciary On August 31

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox