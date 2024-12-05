Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Though Jolie's career is filled with remarkable accomplishments, the star made it clear that a biopic about her would not be forthcoming anytime soon.

Angelina Jolie Shuts Down Her Biopic Rumours In The Most Savage Manner- Here’s What She Said!

Angelina Jolie, the celebrated Oscar-winning actress and director, has categorically rejected the idea of a biographical film about her life, describing the very notion as “the most insane question.”

In a recent interview, Jolie, who stars as the legendary opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming biographical film ‘Maria’, revealed that she has little interest in having her own life turned into a movie, as per Deadline.

“I don’t think there should be a biopic about me. That gets the most insane question award,” Jolie said.

According to Deadline, the actress further explained that, as a public figure herself, she is acutely aware of how it feels to have one’s life interpreted or misconstrued by others.

She expressed concern about the potential for filmmakers to misunderstand or misrepresent her personal experiences, saying, “When you’re a public person and you’re playing her, you’re conscious of how you would hate for somebody to interpret your life or think they understand your life, so we tried to be thoughtful. Let’s hope there isn’t one about my life.”

Though Jolie’s career is filled with remarkable accomplishments, the star made it clear that a biopic about her would not be forthcoming anytime soon, as per Deadline.

At 49 years old, the actress has already appeared in over 40 films. She rose to fame with her early work in ‘Lookin’ to Get Out’ (1982) to iconic roles in ‘Tomb Raider’, ‘Maleficent’, and ‘Girl, Interrupted’, for which she won her first Oscar.

In addition to acting, Jolie has directed several critically acclaimed films, including ‘Without Blood’, an antiwar drama featuring ‘Eternals’ co-star Salma Hayek.

Jolie’s professional success is well-known, but her personal life has been equally eventful. The daughter of actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand, Jolie has experienced both public triumphs and personal struggles.
She has been married thrice, first to actor Jonny Lee Miller and later to Billy Bob Thornton–and became one of the most talked-about couples when she began dating fellow Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt in 2004.

The pair, who starred together in ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’, married in 2014 but separated just two years later.

Their divorce proceedings have remained ongoing, with a particularly high-profile legal battle over their French vineyard, Chateau Miraval.

Despite the public nature of her relationships, Jolie has consistently kept her children out of the media spotlight, though her six children are now more involved in her work.

Her youngest daughter, Vivienne, recently served as her assistant during the production of ‘The Outsiders’ Broadway musical, while her sons Maddox and Pax have worked as production assistants on ‘Maria’.

While both Jolie and her character Maria Callas share a background in entertainment, the actress is quick to distinguish herself from the iconic opera singer.
In her role as Callas, who was known for her incredible voice and tragic loneliness, Jolie sees a stark contrast in their personal lives.

Unlike Callas, who dedicated herself completely to her career, Jolie places her family above all else.

“I don’t feel that because I have family,” she explained, adding, “Maria didn’t have a family, so her work was everything. My work is not everything. Being a parent is everything,” as per Deadline.

(With Inputs From ANI)

