Angelina Jolie Urges Peace Amid Legal Battle with Brad Pitt over Chateau Miraval

The ongoing legal dispute between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has escalated, with Jolie appealing to Pitt to withdraw his lawsuit concerning her sale of shares in the famed Chateau Miraval winery. According to reports from E! News, Pitt alleges that Jolie violated their verbal agreement by selling her interests in the French estate without his consent.

In response, Jolie’s legal team asserts that she initially offered the shares to Pitt but was confronted with last-minute, unacceptable conditions, including a non-disclosure agreement (NDA). The dispute has now taken a new turn, with Jolie seeking court intervention to compel Pitt to disclose any communications related to a 2016 plane incident involving their eldest son, Maddox. This step aims to challenge Pitt’s claims of physical aggression during the incident.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Jolie’s attorney emphasized her plea for resolution: “While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong.”

Pitt’s legal representatives have rebuffed these efforts, dismissing Jolie’s request as a “sensationalist fishing expedition” into Pitt’s personal life. They maintain that the crux of the legal dispute revolves around business matters concerning the winery and should not delve into broader family law issues.

The ongoing legal maneuvers reflect the continuing tensions between the ex-couple, which have persisted since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage. Once synonymous with Hollywood glamour, their relationship has since been overshadowed by a complex custody battle and ongoing litigation over financial aspects tied to their former shared assets.

In addition to Pitt’s lawsuit, the Chateau Miraval saga includes a countersuit filed by Jolie’s former company, Nouvel, alleging that Pitt sought to assert control over the winery and its assets for personal gain post-divorce. The legal saga underscores the complex interplay of personal and financial disputes in high-profile divorces within the entertainment industry.

