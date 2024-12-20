Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
we-woman

Angelina Jolie Used To Secretly Cry In Showers Hiding Pain And Sadness From Kids

Jolie, who is also mother to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, described the process as an opportunity to share a more candid aspect of her life with her kids.

Angelina Jolie had to tap into deep emotions to portray a troubled opera singer in the film Maria. Her sons, Maddox, 23, and Pax, 21, were part of the production as assistants, giving them a unique opportunity to witness her vulnerable side during the shoot.

The movie, based on the life of opera legend Maria Callas, premiered in November and is now available on Netflix.

In a recent interview, Jolie opened up about the experience, sharing that her sons saw a side of her they rarely do. “They’ve seen me go through many things, but they hadn’t witnessed me expressing so much pain—something parents usually shield from their children,” she explained.

Jolie, who is also mother to Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, described the process as an opportunity to share a more candid aspect of her life with her kids. “They saw some of it, but then we’d hug, or they’d bring me tea,” she said, highlighting how her boys adapted to what could have been an emotionally charged environment.

Jolie, 49, previously told that she encourages her children to join her on set, saying she’s always welcomed them to climb on her or visit during work. Reflecting on Maddox and Pax’s involvement in Maria, she emphasized how much it meant to her to have them present.

Discussing the intensity of acting in emotionally heavy scenes, Jolie admitted, “One of the hardest things was expressing so much pain in front of my children. Normally, you try to shield them from your sadness.” She added with humor, “That’s usually something you save for the shower.”

This candid glimpse into Jolie’s life shows a new dimension to her as both a mother and an actress, balancing her craft and her relationships with her children.

