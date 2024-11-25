Home
Monday, November 25, 2024
Angelina Jolie's Hollywood Escape Plan Leaked? A-Lister Wants To Do THIS Instead Amid Legal Troubles With Brad Pitt

Another reason behind Jolie’s departure is her ongoing tension with Brad Pitt. Reports suggest she is eager to create distance between them. However, some professional commitments, including the Oscar buzz surrounding her upcoming film Maria, have kept her in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie is reportedly preparing to step away from Hollywood and Los Angeles. According to a source cited by a leading magazine, the actor plans to leave once all her children are adults.

Jolie, who shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt—Maddox (23), Pax (20), Zahara (19), Shiloh (18), and twins Knox and Vivienne (16)—wants to prioritize their growth before making her move.

Angelina Jolie’s Desires for Privacy and Travel

Jolie’s decision stems from a yearning for privacy and a return to her passion for travel. She has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of peace and safety in her current environment.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” Jolie said in a recent interview. She reflected on the values and humanity she experienced across the world, which she feels are missing in her current surroundings.

Angelina Jolie’s Life Beyond Los Angeles

The actor, who spent much of this year in New York City working on the Broadway production of The Outsiders, has always enjoyed exploring different cultures. A source revealed that Jolie was happiest when traveling and exposing her children to diverse ways of life, including learning from local tutors and soaking up cultural experiences.

Once her children have embarked on their own paths, Jolie plans to resume her travels and reconnect with friends in Europe. She reportedly wants her children to explore their passions and follow their own journeys, noting that all six were born outside the United States.

Tensions with Brad Pitt

Despite her preference for solitude, Jolie has been a notable presence on the Hollywood scene recently. This has reportedly irked Pitt, with an insider claiming that her visibility in Los Angeles is “annoying” for him. Pitt, accustomed to being a key figure during awards season due to his production company Plan B, reportedly feels displaced by Jolie’s strong presence.

Jolie’s future plans reflect a shift towards a quieter, more private life, one that prioritizes her love for travel and personal fulfillment over the demands of Hollywood. Her commitment to her children’s well-being remains central, even as she contemplates her life beyond the city that has defined much of her career.

