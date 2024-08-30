Angelina Jolie’s ‘Maria’ To Stream On Netflix Soon

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the movie 'Maria', directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Angelina Jolie. The announcement came just before the film's world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 29,

Netflix has acquired the rights to stream the movie ‘Maria’, directed by Pablo Larrain and starring Angelina Jolie as the famous opera singer Maria Callas. The announcement came just before the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival on August 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film is based on true events and tells the story of Maria Callas, one of the world’s greatest opera singers. The film explores her tumultuous and tragic life, reimagined during her final days in Paris in the 1970s.

Expressing his excitement about partnering with Netflix again, director Pablo called this as his “most personal work yet” and portrays a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas.

“I’m excited to partner again with the Netflix team who care so passionately about movies. This film is my most personal work yet. It is a creative imagining and psychological portrait of Maria Callas who, after dedicating her life to performing for audiences around the world, decides finally to find her own voice, her own identity, and sing for herself. I’m deeply honoured to tell this story and share it with audiences worldwide like Maria did with her life,” he said.

The cast includes Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher, Haluk Bilginer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Valeria Golino. The script was written by Steven Knight, known for Spencer and Peaky Blinders.

The film is produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula, Jonas Dornbach for Komplizen Film, and Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment, a Fremantle Company. FilmNation Entertainment will handle worldwide sales for Maria

(With inputs from ANI)