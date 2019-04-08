Angrezi Medium first look: Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is back to the movies after undergoing treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in London. On Monday, the actor has shared the first look of his upcoming film Angrezi Medium. In the film, the actor will play the role of Mr Champakji and share the screen with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan.

Donning an Indian attire, Irrfan can be seen standing in front of a sweet shop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar, in short GMB. Introducing himself as Mr Champakji, Irrfan Khan has said that telling another story would be fun. Irrfan added that he is coming back to entertain everybody. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier revealed that Deepak Dobriyal plays Irrfan’s brother, Radhika Madan plays his daughter while Manu Rishi plays his completing cousin brother in the film. According to the latest reports, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be playing a cop in the film.

GMB serving since 1900s It's going to be fun to tell another story #AngreziMedium. Coming soon, with Mr Champakji… Aa Raha Hu phir entertain Karne Sabko #ItsTimeToKnowChampakJi #AngreziMedium📸 🕺🏻 pic.twitter.com/mC3IL2UMpf — Irrfan (@irrfank) April 8, 2019

Emotional moment when Irrfan joined us for #AngreziMedium, says producer Dinesh Vijan… Xclusiv info on the film:

☆ Irrfan runs a mithai shop.

☆ Deepak Dobriyal plays his brother and Manu Rishi, their cousin, all rivals in mithai biz.

☆ Radhika Madan plays Irrfan's daughter. pic.twitter.com/3Hgz4iJccB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 6, 2019

Bollywood actor Radhika Madan, who was recently seen in the film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, confirmed that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a part of the film. She added that he is very grateful to embark this new journey. Sequel of 2017 hit film Hindi Medium starring Irrfan Khan and Saba Qamar, Angrezi Medium, like its previous instalment, will expose the flaws in Indian Education System. The release date of the film has not been confirmed yet. Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Irrfan Khan was last seen in the film Blackmail. Kareena Kapoor Khan has just wrapped up the shooting of Good News co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Takht. Meanwhile, Radhika Madan has recently delivered powerful performances in Pataakha and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

