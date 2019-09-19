Angrezi Medium: Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan starrer Angrezi Medium is set to hit the silver screens on March 20, 2020. Makers of the film announced the release date today, to know more about the film read on.

Angrezi Medium: The release date of the much-awaited film Angrezi Medium featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Irrfan Khan has been announced. The comedy-drama is being directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films and it is slated to release on March 20, 2020. The film also features Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kiku Sharda, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi among others.

Makers of Angrezi Medium unveiled the release date today and film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the good news. Release date of another movie titled RoohiAfza featuring Rajkumar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma was also announced today and the film is slated to release on April 17, 2020.

Talking about the film, Angrezi Medium is the sequel of Hindi Medium released in 2017 featuring Irrfan alongside Saba Qamar and others. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the comedy-drama film garnered positive reviews from fans and film critics and both the lead actors were appreciated for their performance. The film managed to collect Rs ₹322.4 crores globally and entered the highest-grossing Indian films club, it also bagged many awards for the strong storyline.

In the sequel, Irrfan will be seen as Champak Goswami and Kareena will be seen playing the role of Naina. Earlier, makers of the film decided to release the movie on 24 April 2020 but due to clash with Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film is scheduled to release on March 20, 20. The filming of Anrezi Medium began in April and suffered delay because of Irrfan’s health.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App